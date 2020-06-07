CARTHAGE — After 30 years of coaching, Robert Renaud is retiring. At the close of his coaching career, Renaud received a Meritorious Service Award for significant contributions to the Frontier League.
“Bob was nominated for this award from the Frontier League because of his many years coaching and supporting Carthage athletics,” said Jason Brown, Carthage Central athletic director.
Early in his career, Renaud coached modified and junior varsity baseball for eight years. He has coached junior varsity volleyball at Carthage for more 30 years and recorded his 400th win this season. For 32 years, he has coached football at all three levels but mostly at the modified and JV levels.
As a coach, Renaud has had much success, obtaining league championships in all three sports.
“I remember back in the mid 1990s when I was coaching all three seasons — football, volleyball and baseball — I went nearly three years without losing a single game in any sport,” Renaud said. “That was exciting but nerve-racking. It was kind of a huge burden lifted when I finally lost a baseball game during that third year.”
Renaud said no particular athlete or game stands out but he is grateful to be part Carthage athletics.
“Coaching at Carthage for so many years, I’ve been blessed to be a part of many great teams, seen numerous great student athletes, was a member of several fine coaching staffs and considered myself under the leadership of a consistently strong athletic department,” he said. “I think that’s why Carthage is successful year after year in athletics. Once people begin coaching, they realize what a great thing it is to be a part of it, and never leave. If you check the longevity of coaches at Carthage, past and present, you’ll see that most coaches, no matter the sport, invest an entire career in athletics. I was just following in the footsteps of many great of the great coaches of Carthage before me — coaches like Terry Coffman, George Blondin, Don Eighmey and of course, Sam Millich who just retired a year ago.”
Brown pointed out Renaud was also an asset in other areas of team sports.
“He has been the voice of Comets football on Friday nights, announcing and entertaining for many years as well,” Brown said. “He helps out the varsity volleyball program by announcing and running the score clock after his games. In the spring season he monitors the fitness center and helps develop young athletes. Bob will be missed in our programs and especially on Friday nights as the ‘Voice of Comets’ football.”
Renaud, also a Carthage Central High School art instructor, will retire as of June 30 and, with his wife, Mary Beth, will relocate to be closer to their children.
“Now that I’m retiring and heading south, I am not closing the door to continue coaching or maybe even announcing athletic games. I’ve really enjoyed being the voice of the Comets for so many years,” he said. “But I certainly look forward to spending more time with my artistic endeavours and with my family. I’ve truly been blessed with great experiences and memories. For these I thank you, Carthage Central, and the Carthage community.”
