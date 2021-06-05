WATERTOWN — A Rochester-area company plans to bring a state-of-the-art car wash to Arsenal Street with possibly more locations to follow in Jefferson County.
TE Ventures LLC, Pittsford, is a franchisee of Tommy’s Express Car Wash, a national franchisor with 66 current locations and 150 more in development. The location at 1068 Arsenal St. will become the first Tommy’s Express in New York state.
“We’re excited about being part of the Watertown community and look forward to the development and opening of our Arsenal Street location,” said Charles L. Caranci Jr., CEO and managing partner of TE Ventures. “We are hopeful that this will be the first of several locations in Watertown.”
TE Ventures presently operates four Tommy’s Express car washes in Tulsa, Okla. Mr. Caranci said the company has 12 additional locations in development, primarily in New York, and is considering up to three locations in the Watertown area, likely near Fort Drum.
For Tommy Express customers, a cluster of locations offers an advantage. The company offers memberships, in which a customer pays a monthly fee for unlimited washes and can use the membership at any location.
“Members can cross over to the other side of town and get a car wash,” Mr. Caranci said.
Each location will have between 15 and 20 employees, although members never need to leave their vehicle to get a wash. License plate readers or a phone app verify membership and Mr. Caranci said there is typically less than a 30-second wait to enter the wash. After that, a vehicle is “in and out within three minutes,” according to Mr. Caranci.
Unlike the dark and mechanical look of early car washes, Mr. Caranci said Tommy Express interiors are light and bright, providing a touchless wash.
“You’ll notice as soon as you get inside the quality of the car wash,” he said. “It’s all about the customer service.”
The washes are also environmentally friendly, with between 30% and 40% of the water used reclaimed for another use.
A customer doesn’t have to be a member to get a wash; there are also payment kiosks for one-time washes.
Mr. Caranci said, pending city Planning Board approval, the company hopes to have construction under way by the end of the summer, with the wash up and running by spring.
A building on the site, location of the former Dealmaker Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep, will be demolished. It is owned by Prime LLC, whose principal is developer P.J. Simao, also principal of Dealmaker. The sale of the property to TE Ventures is pending.
