WATERTOWN — There were some happy campers at state parks along Lake Ontario benefitting from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s half-price sale for camping, fishing and entrance fees in place until Monday, and most campsites booked by Saturday.
Manuela Ocampo and Joe Thaler of Corning said the discount came as a happy surprise, especially as they didn’t think they would be able to book a campsite at their first choice, Southwick Beach State Park.
“No, we didn’t come because of the discount, but when we booked the campsite I saw it on the receipt and wondered how that happened,” Ms. Ocampo said. She was only pleased when she found out, especially as she scored the last available site at the park.
She said there had been a number of sites available for Westcott, but she noticed the last time she was on the site, there were even fewer of those.
As of Saturday on the state parks’ campsite book site, www.reserveamerica.com, Southwick was completely booked for the weekend and Westcott had only one campsite available.
Maggie Tunbridge, Ottawa, had been unsure where she and her family would camp for the weekend when they looked for reservations earlier this month, but they had narrowed it down to three campsites but they didn’t decide until they saw a Facebook post about the discounted rates at Lake Ontario state park campsites.
In May, she had reserved a beachfront camping site at Southwick for her family, only to have it cancelled because of the flooding, so the choice to book was simple.
Although there were no Southwick sites available when she was making their reservations, Ms. Turnbridge said they were equally happy with the site they found at Westcott.
They hadn’t been there for five years but said they are likely to return now that they’ve reconnected with the park.
For some campers, seeing the damage done by the high water levels and flooding to a place they love was a shock compared to their memories and snapshots of the past, but paying full price because they booked in advance wasn’t a problem.
They were going to come no matter what.
“This is my happy place. We’ve been coming here for years,” said Lisa McGrenery of Trenton, Ontario, as she sat with her husband John in front of their campsite nestled against the tree line at Westcott, “We have pictures of our daughter on the beach in the ‘90s. It’s like, ‘What happened to the beach?’ It’s so sad.”
She said while it would have been nice to get some sort of email telling them about the discounts put in place or, even better, to be sent a coupon for a percentage off their next booking as a consolation, they are just happy to be there.
Similarly, Rick Mayers, Cicero, and his family, has been coming to Southwick since the 1990s and recognizes a lot of the other RVs and campers around “the loop.”
“We came for the Fourth of July and there was no beach at all, just a steep bank,” Mr. Mayers said, “My daughter and son wanted to leave as soon as they saw that, but we stayed and they still had fun.”
He said as soon as they all arrived this year, his kids couldn’t wait to get in the water and they were all relieved to have at least a sliver of beach.
Others were miffed that the discounts didn’t apply for their advance booking, but they all say they will still be back again next year.
A number of campers who preferred not to be named said they booked early in the year, usually January and February. They each called once they learned of the discount and were annoyed that they, too, couldn’t benefit, but they all said they weren’t bothered enough not to show up because they each have their allegiance to their “spot.”
One woman who had booked early said she didn’t want the discount on principle, because she doesn’t think Gov. Cuomo does enough for the northern half of the state.
Gov. Cuomo announced the discounts at the end of July to help make up for some of the damage to local economies from the loss of tourist dollars due to flooding.
The discount applied to 14 Lake Ontario parks and sites, including Southwick Beach; Westcott Beach; Selkirk Shores; Chimney Bluffs, Fair Haven; Fort Niagara, Four Mile Creek; Golden Hill; Hamlin Beach; Lakeside Beach; Mexico Point boat launch, Oak Orchard, Sandy Island Beach, and Wilson-Tuscarora.
Along the St. Lawrence River, Wellesley Island; Keewaydin; Robert Moses; Rock Island; Waterson Point; Burnham Point; Canoe-Picnic Point; Cedar Island; Cedar Point; Coles Creek; Dewolf Point; Grass Point; Jacques Cartier; Kring Point; Long Point and Mary Island parks and sites were also targeted for the discount.
The manager of Southwick and Westcott parks was not able to provide information about the number of bookings for the two camping sites since the discount was applied.
