DEXTER — Heavy rains and a significant amount of melting snow caused high water levels along the Black River on Sunday and Monday.
The National Weather Service warned area residents Sunday afternoon that the Black River’s water level was expected to rise above its flood stage — when the water level rises high enough to flood surrounding areas — and stay high through most of Monday.
The weather service specifically warned that there may be damage to shoreline properties in the village of Dexter, at the mouth of the Black River.
On Monday morning, Claude S. Kirch was raking debris left by the high water from the yard around the bait shop he owns on Water Street. He said he has at least some water come into his yard from the river behind it almost every year.
As the water lapped at the very edge of the building that houses B&J Bait Shop, the store he’s run for about 50 years, Mr. Kirch said the flooding wasn’t very bad this time.
“It’s come up, gone right through the windows some years,” he said.
“Last time that happened was the ice storm,” he added, referencing the January 1998 storm that inundated much of the north country with a thick layer of ice, cutting electricity to the region for nearly a month and costing more than $365 million in repairs.
Mr. Kirch said he expected the flooding this year would have been worse, considering the amount of rain that’s come down recently and the quick thaw seen this year, but said he suspected the lower water levels on Lake Ontario helped keep water levels in the area down.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board said it projected there is an 8% chance of shoreline flooding along the river and lake this year. As of the beginning of March, Lake Ontario was nearly 2 feet below where it was in early March 2020.
At 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the river was measured at 10.1 feet, just 1.2 inches above flood stage. The National Weather Service’s flood warning expired at 2 p.m. Monday.
