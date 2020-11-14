WATERTOWN — The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a high wind warning Saturday for Jefferson and Lewis counties, which is set to take effect Sunday morning. The governor’s office has echoed the weather service’s warning, directing state agencies to prepare for high winds and potential power outages.
The warnings by both the weather service and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office apply to the state’s Western and Finger Lakes regions.
In Jefferson and Lewis counties, the high wind warning will go into effect at 10 a.m. Sunday, and will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Monday.
South and southwest winds will reach between 30 and 40 mph with some gusts reaching as high as 60 mph, according to the weather service.
The weather service predicts damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines, and scattered power outages are expected. Property damage to roofs and siding is possible.
Travel will be difficult, according to the weather service. Use caution if you must drive.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches, according to the weather service. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows.
According to the governor’s office, lakeshore flooding along Lake Ontario is possible, beginning Sunday night.
New Yorkers should watch their local weather reports throughout the weekend and take steps now to ensure their families and property are protected, according to the governor’s office. Residents on or near the shorelines should act now to protect property from wind damage and lakeshore erosion.
“With forecasts calling for strong winds to impact much of New York on Sunday, state agencies stand ready to support our local partners with any resources they may need and will remain in contact with utility companies throughout the weekend to ensure any power outages are addressed as quickly as possible,” Gov. Cuomo said in a prepared statement Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.