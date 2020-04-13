The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties.
Widespread power outages are expected in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties, the weather service stated, but in St. Lawrence County, the greatest likelihood of winds capable of producing damage and power outages will be from 5 p.m. Monday through about midnight.
As of 10:30 p.m. Monday, the National Grid outage map reported customers are without power in the towns of Mannsville, Lorraine and Ellisburg in Jefferson County; the towns of Greig and Watson in Lewis County; the towns of New Haven, Mexico, Amboy and Williamstown in Oswego County; and the town of Fine in St. Lawrence County.
The outages are expected to be restored anytime between 11 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday, the map states.
In Jefferson County, including the city of Watertown, the warning went into effect Monday morning and will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Monday.
South winds between 35 and 45 mph with gusts of 60 mph are expected.
In Lewis and Oswego counties, including the cities of Lowville and Oswego, the warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. Monday and will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Monday.
Southwest winds between 25 and 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected.
In northern St. Lawrence, northern Franklin and southwestern St. Lawrence counties, including Massena, Malone, Ogdensburg, Potsdam and Gouverneur, the warning will go into effect at 2 p.m. Monday and remain in effect until 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Southwest winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts reaching up to 60 mph are expected.
Winds of this magnitude can blow down trees, power lines and cause power outages, the weather service stated.
“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” the weather service stated. “If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available and outages are reported.
