WATERTOWN — A man who helped foster close ties between Watertown and Fort will be posthumously honored by having a highway connecting the two communities named after him.
State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, announced Monday that a portion of Route 283 from the city limits to the Fort Drum gate will be renamed “Colonel Michael Plummer Memorial Highway.” Legislation for the designation has passed the Senate and Assembly and awaits the signature of Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul.
Col. Plummer, a retired Army colonel who died Jan. 11, is credited with playing an integral role in assimilating Fort Drum with the surrounding community after the 10th Mountain Division was re-activated there and also worked after retirement to support soldiers, their families and the north country community.
“One of his biggest priorities was strengthening the connection between Fort Drum and the Watertown community,” Sen. Ritchie said in a statement. Naming the roadway connecting these two points in his honor is a fitting tribute and will ensure that the many contributions he made are never forgotten.”
Col. Plummer was assigned to Fort Drum in December 1984 as the first Chief of Staff of the new 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) which was reactivated on February 3, 1985. Working with the Fort Drum garrison staff, Col. Plummer was instrumental in standing up and organizing the new division and setting in motion the construction of over $1 billion in initial infrastructure to support the new unit at Fort Drum.
In retirement, Col. Plummer spearheaded the “Adopt the 10th Mountain Platoon” program, enlisting support from the community and from others around the world to send letters and care packages to deployed 10th Mountain Division troops.
“Colonel Michael Plummer was a legend in the North Country and the military community,” Mr. Blankenbush said in the statement. “His commitment to Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division was nothing short of admirable. We must never forget his years of service that made our community stronger and our country safer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.