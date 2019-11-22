CAPE VINCENT — A state Department of Transportation project to replace a culvert along Route 12E between Cape Vincent and Clayton should be concluding in the coming weeks.
DOT Region 7 spokesman Michael R. Flick said Thursday that paving on Route 12E in the area of Millens Bay should be completed soon, followed by guide rail installation, road striping, signage, dressing for slopes, cleanup activities and other miscellaneous tasks.
“If all goes well, the road should be open to traffic by the second week of December,” Mr. Flick said in an email.
In the meantime, a detour remains in place near Millens Bay. For motorists approaching Cape Vincent along Route 12E from Clayton, the detour will take them south onto County Route 8, also commonly known as Millens Bay Road, until County Route 8 intersects with County Route 4. Motorists will then travel west on County Route 4 until reconnecting with Route 12E south of the village.
All local roads also have remained open during construction.
