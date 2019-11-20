WATERTOWN — The Hilton Garden Inn’s Ballroom 1290 will host the “Holidays in the North Country Craft and Vendor Event” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission to the event is free.
