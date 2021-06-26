CHAMPION — The public will have the opportunity to step back in time July 4. Following the Old Home Day Parade, the Hiram Hubbard Homestead, 34237 Route 126, will be open for self-guided tours from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Visitors who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask during the self-guided tour of the historic building. The house will be sanitized prior to the start of the tours and hand sanitizer will be available for visitors.
Town of Champion historian Lynn M. Thornton, who also serves as 4 River Valleys Historical Society vice president, will be on hand to answer questions. She is seeking volunteers to assist in guiding people from room to room — prior knowledge of the homestead is not required.
Since acquiring the 1820s greystone, which was built by the hamlet’s founder Noadiah Hubbard for his son Hiram, the 4 River Valleys Historical Society has been rehabilitating the building to act as its headquarters, a museum and a research center.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the homestead houses many displays of life long ago such as tools used in cheese making and shoe making.
Work on the Hiram Hubbard Homestead has continued over the winter.
Over the past year, the major project was the replacement of beams in the cellar under the living room and dining room floors to make them more load-bearing.
“The total replacement of the floors in the middle two rooms has made a big difference,” said Mrs. Thornton, noting the walls and ceilings in five rooms were also painted.
The entryway was painted Hubbard Squash yellow from the Sherman Williams Heritage collection.
“Hiram’s Uncle Bela developed the Hubbard Squash, so this is to honor Bela,” said the town historian. “This color is frequently seen on the exterior of Victorian houses. It brightens up the area and makes a big difference. The whole entryway and up the stairs looks fantastic.”
Since the homestead is on the National Registry of Historic Places, as well as the state registry, only material of the era may be used. Therefore the historical society enlisted the help of an Amish craftsman to mill the tongue and groove floor boards.
“We had the wood milled almost exactly as the old wood was prepared,” Mrs. Thornton said. “It was done by the Amish and is as close as we could get. We did do the room at the end on the entrance hall and the next room — the dining room.”
Mrs. Thornton noted the renovation project was a huge undertaking since all the displays and furniture had to be moved in order for the work to be accomplished.
Contractor Mike McLane, owner of M&M Contracting of Champion, did the majority of the work at a cost of about $15,000.
Ron Riordan, a member of the historical society’s board, renovated the cellarway and helped with work in the dining room.
Each year, as funding is available, restoration is undertaken.
The task of renovating the 1820 homestead was complex due to several factors. The house was in ill-repair since it was unoccupied for decades and left unheated. With no heat, the moisture from the water in the basement caused paint to peel throughout the two-story, 10-room limestone house. In addition, with the historic designation, the historical society is limited in how renovations can be done.
The first project was waterproofing the basement. Custom Building Unlimited of Rome was hired for the task of shoring up the foundation, creating a drainage system, installing a cement floor and new cellar entrance. Another project for the company was to replace the greystone’s front entry.
Previous projects also included the replacement of the roof, floor refinishing, patching the plaster wall coverings and repainting.
In 2019, the master bedroom was transformed into an art gallery to permanently house pieces donated by artist Linda Rogers of Westport, Mass. “The Quandary of Legacies” is a collection of mixed-media pieces combining photography, word and image and photo montage utilizing photos of life at the greystone where she once lived.
The award-winning artist and her late brother, Peter Rogers, donated the family homestead to the 4 River Valleys Historical Society in 2005.
Although the homestead was closed over the past year due to the pandemic, the home still received donations, including furniture from the Waite family.
“We were given a beautiful cabinet made by Harold Waite to house items which had belonged to an American Revolution era ancestor Richard Waite,” the historical society vice president said.
The 8-feet tall cabinet, which displays photos and American Revolution-era campaign ribbons, will be wall mounted in the music room, she said. The Waites also donated a child’s bed that had been used by many members of their large family.
In addition, a quilt made by ladies at Pleasant Lake in the early 1900s was donated in the past year.
Mrs. Thornton noted they would appreciate donations of early toys — prior to the 1900s — along with dollhouse furniture.
Later this month and through September, Mrs. Thornton will also have tours by appointment only for small groups of up to four people. The cost will be $5 per person. Appointments may be made by calling 315-493-3213 or by emailing lthorn13619@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.