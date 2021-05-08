WATERTOWN — Some repairs to the historic walls at Thompson Park will get done, thanks to a $131,000 state grant.
The work to repair and repoint the stonework on the wall to the entrance to the Overlook and repairs to the roof and columns on Pinnacle Pavilion is slated to be completed next year, said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community director.
The city will soon sign the contract with the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to receive the funding, Mr. Lumbis said.
The Pinnacle Pavilion is a popular spot for wedding ceremonies and professional photographers, he said.
This project will help the city’s continued efforts to repair and maintain the historic century-old limestone walls. The grant will allow for the walls and structure to be strengthened and given a longer lifespan.
“This work needs to be done. We’ve done some other work to the wall in recent years,” he said.
The city’s Engineering Office will draw out specific sketches for the project this year.
The project includes removing and replacing loose mortar on the wall, which is between 10 to 12 feet on the back side of the wall along a hill in the park.
Four years ago, an inspection of the stone walls in the park determined which sections needed to be repaired.
Three years ago, a 35-foot section along Pinnacle Wood Drive collapsed, causing a gaping hole and the sidewalk to be closed.
In addition, a section — near the Franklin Street entrance — was dismantled and had to be rebuilt at a cost of $265,000.
The last major effort to restore Thompson Park’s stone walls occurred during the late 1980s when the city spent about $500,000 to shore up all the crumbling stone structures in the park.
The project included repairing buckled retaining walls and fixing broken and missing steps throughout the park.
At the time, they were first repairs since construction of the park began.
The city puts aside a small amount of money in the city budget for wall maintenance in the park.
Famed landscaper Frederick Olmsted’s firm designed the park. Mr. Olmsted also designed New York City’s Central Park.
