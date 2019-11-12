National retailer Hobby Lobby plans to open a Watertown store in spring 2020 in the Salmon Run Mall.
Mall marketing manager Karla Woods said the store will occupy the front half of the former Sears store, which has been subdivided. Customers will only be able to access the 55,000-square-foot store from outside as a result.
Hobby Lobby primarily an arts-and-crafts store but also includes hobbies, picture framing, jewelry making, fabrics, floral and wedding supplies, cards and party ware, baskets, wearable art, home accents and holiday merchandise.
Renovations to prepare for the new store will kickoff in December, Ms. Woods said.
“We’re very excited for them to be here and be a part of the Salmon Run Mall,” Ms. Woods said. “It’s definitely a sign of more good things to come.”
