Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul speaks during a news conference on the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative on Thursday afternoon at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul arrives at a news conference on the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative Thursday afternoon at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Clayton Mayor Norma J. Zimmer speaks during a news conference on the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative Thursday afternoon at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
State police patrol French Creek Bay as Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul speaks during a news conference on the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative on Thursday afternoon in Clayton. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul walks along the docks at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton as she arrives Thursday afternoon for a news conference. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
A damaged section of Clayton’s riverwalk along the St. Lawrence River, pictured in September. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
CLAYTON — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul paid the village a visit on Thursday, announcing a new slate of local projects meant to develop the regional economy and protect infrastructure from damaging weather.
In an event at the Antique Boat Museum on Mary Street, Gov. Hochul announced that the village will be receiving an additional $6.3 million in state investments, on top of the $2.3 million already dedicated to ongoing projects in Clayton.
“This is actually smart money,” she said. “This is how we start making real changes.”
Of the new $6.3 million in grant money, $2.5 million will be used to raise the Clayton Riverwalk, which has only recently been repaired after significant flood damage collapsed a portion of it along Riverside Drive.
Another $2.5 million will be invested into the Mary Street boat launch next to the Antique Boat Museum. The main dock will be refurbished, as will the smaller adjacent dock.
The village dock in front of the veterans memorial on Riverside Drive will also be refurbished, with a $995,000 grant from the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
The governor said at least $250,000 will be spent at the Frink Park wharf, officially called the 1000 Islands Regional Dock, protecting it from high-water events.
The ongoing project to renovate the village’s wastewater treatment facility and protect it from future flooding damage, as well as to prevent future sewage outflows into the St. Lawrence River, accounts for the already committed $2.3 million.
Mayor Norma J. Zimmer said she was honored to have the state’s partnership in protecting and improving Clayton. In her 14-year tenure as village mayor, Ms. Zimmer has overseen millions of dollars in public infrastructure investments, from the redesign of Frink Park to the multi-million dollar, multi-year historic district renovations. As she approaches her last year in office, with no plans to run for mayor again, Ms. Zimmer said she is happy to be leaving the village with more improvements on the way.
“It’s been a great 14-year journey. One more to go, I don’t know what we can tear down between then and now,” she joked.
Gov. Hochul, who has been a part of REDI projects since her time as lieutenant governor, said she was pleased to visit the Thousand Islands herself to make the announcement.
“I’m delighted to be here. Any reason to come up here the answer is yes, and I’ll find a way to make it up here,” she said.
She referenced her own long history in the region, camping as a child, and said she’s seen with her own eyes the changes in the weather, and the impact the more frequent and severe weather can have on the local economy.
As lieutenant governor, she visited Clayton following both the 2017 and 2019 flooding, witnessing how the community tried to pick up the pieces broken by significant storms and long-lasting floods.
“You know I love this community. You all love this community and will continue to protect this community from Mother Nature, and continue to embrace the majesty, the charm of this spectacular part of our state,” she said.
