CLAYTON — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul paid the village a visit on Thursday, announcing a new slate of local projects meant to develop the regional economy and protect infrastructure from damaging weather.

In an event at the Antique Boat Museum on Mary Street, Gov. Hochul announced that the village will be receiving an additional $6.3 million in state investments, on top of the $2.3 million already dedicated to ongoing projects in Clayton.

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul speaks during a news conference on the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative Thursday afternoon at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Clayton Mayor Norma J. Zimmer speaks during a news conference on the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative Thursday afternoon at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul arrives at a news conference on the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative Thursday afternoon at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
