WATERTOWN — For the first time in several years, Zoo New York will be lit up for the holiday season with displays of lights and decorations throughout the zoo.
The zoo at Thompson Park is bringing back the holiday favorite.
Starting Saturday night, Winter Wonderlights will run Thursdays through Sundays until Jan. 3. The show runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
Turtledoves, French hens and calling birds will keep company with wolves and bald eagles at the zoo.
The zoo’s Winter Wonderlights weekends will give families a chance to visit with some of the park’s year-round residents and some seasonal interlopers.
The lights have been donated and placed by businesses, nonprofits, staff and families.
“You can see all 32 acres lit up with lights and decorations,” said Joshua Baughn, the zoo’s marketing director.
There will be somewhere between 20 and 25 displays lighting up the zoo during the event.
Admission is $5, but children 3 and under are free.
Zoo officials hope to make the light festival a holiday tradition.
The zoo is also hosting two other holiday events this year.
Santa Claus will be coming to the zoo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6. Santa will meet with children, who will get their photos taken with him.
To ensure the safety of all guests, tickets must be purchased prior to the event.
The zoo is hosting the event with Owens Events & Media Management. The 10-minute photo sessions with a holiday background comes with a one-minute video at a cost of $150.
At 10 a.m. on Dec. 12, the zoo will host Storytime Critters for children between the ages of 2 and 4.
Crafts will be available.
