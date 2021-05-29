REDWOOD — A seasonal home along the St. Lawrence River is a total loss after it caught fire Saturday.
Seven fire departments were dispatched to 48241 Hibbard Point Road for a fully engulfed fire at what appeared to be a cottage.
A next-door neighbor said he was about to leave when he saw people hustling to make sure the dogs were out and the cars were moved away as best they could.
Then he saw the flames spitting over the surrounding cottages, a tree catch fire and the family that was staying there outside.
Firefighters arrived on scene, and the home, which is tightly surrounded by other cottages, was fully engulfed. He said first responders — on a holiday weekend — made an excellent response, arriving only five minutes after the next-door neighbor first saw the flames.
It appears firefighters made an aggressive hit with interior crews going inside and the Alexandria Bay Fire Boat spraying from the river.
Valerie Peters, who said she was staying at a home down the road, said she saw someone rushing a dog down the road and thought there might have been an argument somewhere else, but then she saw the smoke, which state police saw from the Thousand Islands International Bridge as they responded. It appears the dogs were rescued as well.
“I think the worst thing that can happen to you in life is losing a child,” Mrs. Peters said. “The second thing is your home burning down and losing everything. Things can be replaced but there are memories and certain things you can’t replace. And it’s Memorial Day weekend. Everybody is down here.”
The cause of the fire is unknown, but it appears everyone is safe. There was at least one person inside at the time of the fire.
Assisting the Alexandria Bay and Redwood fire departments were departments from Plessis, Theresa, Hammond, Brier Hill and Fishers Landing.
