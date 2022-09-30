WATERTOWN — It’s been a little over a year since Jefferson County’s homelessness problem was brought into the limelight, as an impromptu camp opened in the shadow of the condemned 661 Factory St. apartment building.
A group of local leaders has been working to address the situation. Progress has been made, and suggestions for further improvement will be made by the group in the next few months.
The abrupt closure of 661 Factory St., which put some of the most housing-insecure people in the county out on the street at midnight at the beginning of the hottest week of 2021, led to a mammoth humanitarian response from county agencies, local nonprofit organizations and dozens of Jefferson County residents. The problem got worse, when more of the county’s residents without homes came to the only site in the county that was hosting them.
As the dust settled on that incident, local officials realized they had a problem on their hands. The county had lost nearly 100 units of emergency residential space at motels and apartment complexes, between closures and fires.
So they called a summit in October 2021, a meeting of the groups, agencies and government departments that have historically assisted people in need of housing in the region, to come up with a solution.
“We had a lot of people engaged; I think it was 36 to 40,” said County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III. “The next thing was to organize bureaucratically, just to get organized, and we formed the steering committee.”
That committee hosts representatives from the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, CREDO, the county administration, the county’s community services and social services departments, the North Country Family Health Center, the Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, Transitional Living Services of Northern New York, the United Way of Northern New York and the Watertown Urban Mission.
Since last fall, those groups have been working to understand the core of homelessness in Jefferson County, and have worked to develop solutions to address those issues.
The steering committee members said they conceptualize housing security as a ladder, with homelessness as the ground and permanent, stable housing as the top rung.
“I think that, as simple an analogy as that is, I think it helped us recognize that it was the first rung we lack,” said Dawn M. Cole, president and CEO of the United Way of Northern New York and former executive director of the Watertown Urban Mission. “A lot of the programs that are in place now are more second rung, maybe two and a half or three rungs up the ladder. And so what is that first step for folks who are housing insecure, or homeless?”
Mrs. Cole said the committee realized they need that first-step housing to establish a relationship of trust with those in need, connect them to resources and bring them up the ladder.
“We realized early on there is no one-size-fits-all solution,” she said.
Some of the solutions to building out that first rung of assistance are already conceptualized. In the case of an initial, emergency response to a situation that puts people out of their homes without a shelter to go to, officials have developed a plan.
Timothy J. Ruetten, director of the county’s community services department, which primarily handles mental health care and addiction treatment through relationships with local treatment agencies, was one of the lead responders coordinating the response to the closure of 661 Factory St.
“The first morning I got on site at 661, what I wished we had that morning, it came down to either a 20-foot trailer, or enclosed trailer with enough gear, like tents, sleeping bags, cots, coolers, to sustain 50 people on the short term,” he said. “That doesn’t necessarily have to apply to the homeless. That’s what brought it to our attention, but in terms of an emergency response, it could be used for anything.”
Mr. Ruetten said the assumption that the Red Cross would be able to help anyone put out of their home was proven incorrect after 661 Factory St. was closed, and officials learned that they need to have some sort of independent emergency response for situations that the Red Cross’s charter does not empower them to help with. With a county-owned repository of emergency shelter equipment, the Red Cross’s own resources would be bolstered in situations they can also respond to.
There’s also the question of replacing the emergency and transitional housing units that the county lost when the motels and apartments that housed many of the emergency housing clients under DSS’s care were shut down.
“We pulled together data, what homelessness looks like, what’s driving it specifically in Jefferson County,” said Teresa W. Gaffney, DSS commissioner. “Of course a lot is the loss of 661, the hotels and motels where people may have had monthly (leases), and adding up all those units that were lost, we were up to 95 units, which is significant.”
Mr. Hagemann said these motels and apartment complexes like 661 Factory St. were really providing a public service by establishing an affordable, relatively safe place for those in need of single-room occupancy housing as they move up the housing “ladder” to more permanent housing.
Ms. Gaffney said the economic troubles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people lost their jobs and complicated the rental markets, has also led to a surge in the number of people without homes who are now more visible countywide than before.
“In the winter, at the point-in-time study, we’ve always had just one or two people report they’re homeless, but since COVID we saw a big increase,” she said. “I’ll add the caveat that we did more street outreach, but we identified 14 individuals who told us they’d slept outside or in an unsafe spot, on a morning when it was 16 degrees.”
There are more homeless people in Jefferson County than that point-in-time study identified, and this summer has seen a significant increase in the number of people seeking housing assistance from the county, well above 200.
That lack of affordable housing isn’t unique to Watertown, or Jefferson County, or New York — rents are increasing dramatically nationwide, and starter homes are in short supply, as investors and landlords buy up wide swaths of the kinds of homes young families would first move into. That squeezes the housing market down the line, and forces some people out of their homes and onto the streets.
But affordable units, single-room occupancy housing and that first rung of housing assistance is coming to Jefferson County. Transitional Living Services is preparing to open its single-room occupancy facility on Pine Street, with space for 18 people. DSS clients, receiving the same kind of assistance as those who resided at 661 Factory St. or the Rainbow Motel, which was destroyed by fire in November 2020, will be able to live there while they get onto their feet and into more stable, permanent housing.
“Transitional Living Services already operates SRO facilities in St. Lawrence County, and the task force asked, if we had to do what we did in St. Lawrence County over again, how would we do it?” said Maureen P. Cean, TLS executive director. “We inherited that program from another organization; it’s been running since the mid-90s, and it’s been really successful for its community.”
There will also be a new-build facility, funded by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, that will bring 60 housing spaces to Jefferson County. It’s in the very early stages, but will provide space for 30 homeless people with a substance use disorder or mental illness, and 30 units for seriously low-income people, with support from CREDO, Transitional Living Services and Neighbors of Watertown.
“It’ll take quite a while, but we’ve been out; we were out last week, narrowing down the sites that we want to pursue,” Ms. Cean said.
Additionally, an apartment complex on High Street will open with 12 units, as well as a DSS office that can provide on-site assistance to the DSS clients housed there.
Mr. Hagemann said there are still many details that have to be ironed out on other projects coming to the region to address homelessness and associated issues. A mental health urgent care is going in on State Street, which will offer immediate treatment to anyone with a substance use disorder or other mental health issue that could be keeping them from stable housing.
A warming center, managed by Jefferson County and the Salvation Army, is expected to open this winter, to provide emergency shelter during the coldest days in the region.
Much of the services are focused in Watertown, which Mr. Hagemann said is a function of the way Jefferson County’s geography and population centers are situated.
“In other cases, like St. Lawrence County for example, they’ve got three or four major (towns) and villages, and everyone has to get a little bit of the services, dividing it up,” he said. “We have our own challenges that come from locating things centrally, without question, but I think the structure, the way the geography in Jefferson County is, that gives us a better chance to tackle these problems and make something happen.”
Mr. Ruetten said satellite programs in the larger villages of Clayton, Carthage and Adams haven’t proven to be as popular as they needed to be to be sustainable in the past, and the close proximity of all the aid agencies and medical offices in Watertown make it a clear choice to host any sort of housing programming.
Officials said they don’t have any expectations of being able to house 100% of the homeless people in Jefferson County; that goal is unachievable. There will always be people who slip through the cracks, or refuse assistance, or go unnoticed altogether, as in every community. They are, however, committed to putting the best proposals that can help the most amount of people, with the most amount of public support possible.
“We are considering what’s right-sized, appropriate for our area, and anticipating what pushback there could be, and being sensitive to that,” Mr. Ruetten said. “It’s really important that we understand, whatever programming we’re looking to put into place, we all have to live with it; it has to be thoughtfully and intentionally crafted.”
