CAPE VINCENT — After a lack of help stopped it from beginning its season in May, Horne’s Ferry was back up and running on Saturday.
George D. Horne, owner of Horne’s Ferry, which shuttles people from Cape Vincent to Wolfe Island in Canada, said they reopened on Saturday and had 11 trips scheduled. The ferry didn’t open in May like originally planned due to a lack of help, but Mr. Horne said they were able to find some people to work. They are set to be open every day. Another ferry, which is run by the Providence of Ontario and goes from Wolfe Island to Kingston, is open as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.