CAPE VINCENT — Horne’s Ferry will not begin its season today as originally planned because of “a lack of help,” the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce said in a post on Instagram.
“I have no idea when we’re going to start,” said ferry owner George D. Horne. He said he hopes the delay won’t last long.
The ferry carries vehicles and passengers across the St. Lawrence River between Cape Vincent and Wolfe Island. The ferry from the island to Kingston had to shut down from noon until 7 p.m. because of a lack of help on the Canadian side as well, Mr. Horne said.
“Everybody got happy working at home and getting paid,” Mr. Horne said. “I work at home and I don’t get paid.”
During this time of year, the ferry isn’t as busy, but as the weather warms and schools begin summer vacation, business generally picks up.
Despite the fact that the ferry can’t run quite yet, Mr. Horne is deciding to look at the positives.
“If we were running, I wouldn’t have got my lawn mowed today,” he said.
Horne’s Ferry has been a staple in the lives of north country residents looking to visit neighbors to the north for more than 200 years, according to wolfeisland.com.
“We’ll get going someday,” Mr. Horne said. “Soon, I hope.”
