WATERTOWN — City Council candidate Amy Horton says it’s time to stop harping on past issues that have been debated for years.
Voters don’t want to hear about how many pools the city has or what’s going on with the city’s firefighters’ union, she said.
“It’s 2021,” she said. “Times have changed.”
Despite knocking on about 1,000 voters’ doors, she continues to hear about confusion about the race. While there are a total of seven candidates, voters will choose from she and her opponent Pat Hickey, whom are running for a two-year seat vacated by former council member Jesse C.P. Roshia.
Calling herself “a fiscal conservative,” Mrs. Horton said the city should spend $21 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding on infrastructure. Fixing up roads, sidewalks, sewer and water mains would benefit all taxpayers, she said.
With Thompson Park a priority in her campaign, she said, more activities, such as snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and ice skating, should be offered in the park during the winter.
The mother of five also is involved in providing more activities for the community’s youth. She’s a member of Movement Sports, a group that is working on efforts to install a turf field on donated land on Route 37.
Making city government more transparent has become an issue during the campaign, with several candidates voicing concerns that communication should improve among council members.
With a job in sales advertising for Community Broadcasters, Mrs. Horton said communication is “a great asset” of hers. She has to communicate to her clients, she explained.
She thinks the city doesn’t need three pools. The Alteri pool at the fairgrounds should be repaired but it will cost too much for the north side pool to fix that one up.
As for the ongoing contract dispute with the city, Mrs. Horton thinks that the union must make compromises to make fire protection affordable for city residents.
She would not say what she would do about losing millions of dollars in revenues when a hydroelectric contract ends in 2029. She’ll wait until a hydro committee and a consultant are done studying the issue to see what they say.
She also wants to wait for more information before making a decision on whether to go to single-stream recycling, although it would be more convenient for residents.
Mrs. Horton was not happy with the way she was treated when she sought to fill a vacant seat on council. After she was not appointed to the position, it inspired her run for council, she said.
Amy Horton
Age: 38 Profession: Advertising sales, Community Broadcasters
Education: Watertown High School, 2002, attended Jefferson Community College
Family: Husband Chris, five children
