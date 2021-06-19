WATERTOWN — Amy Horton, a mother of five, says she decided to run for City Council because there needs to be more recreational and other activities for children.
“I care about the community,” she said.
Mrs. Horton is one of three candidates vying for a council seat that former Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia held until he resigned in January. Two candidates will move on to the November election. The winner will fill the remaining term.
When she entered the council race, Mrs. Horton made national headlines when her employer, ABC-WWTI-TV, fired her because she was told that she could not run for office because it was a conflict of interest in her job as an advertising sales person.
She decided to run for political office.
“I stood up for what’s right,” she said.
She recently was hired in the same type of position for Community Broadcasters.
During the primary campaign, she went door-to-door to talk to voters about the city’s issues. They said that they want to see “old issues resolved,” but she would not be more specific on what they’re concerned about.
She’s concerned about public safety, saying that residents should be notified by text when an emergency or major crime occurs in the city.
Council members also should work as a team “for the betterment of the city,” and should not be so cantankerous during council debates.
When she was asked about the long-standing contract dispute between the city and the fire department, she would not comment on what she thinks about how the city should handle a stipulation in the contract that requires 15 firefighters must be on duty at all times.
She would “learn more about it” when she got on council, she said.
The city thinks it should decide staffing levels, while the union sees it as a safety issue.
She doesn’t think that the city should run three summer pools because it costs too much. The issue has been debated by council for a year.
Mrs. Horton acknowledged that she’s a friend of Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith but denied that he urged her to run for the seat.
Amy Horton
Age: 38 Profession: Advertising sales
Education: Watertown High School, 2002, attended Jefferson Community College
Family: Husband Chris, five children
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.