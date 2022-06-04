WATERTOWN — Hounsfield town officials will get an update on Tuesday about one of the biggest solar projects in the north country.
Representatives from Boralex Inc., Kingsey Falls, Quebec, will meet with town officials about its plans to erect a 120-megawatt solar project on 2,655 acres in the towns of Hounsfield and Watertown.
“They’re just going to tell us where they are with the project,” Hounsfield Planning Board Chair Yvonne M. Podvin said.
Boralex representative Peter Jerome wants to meet with Mrs. Podvin, Town Supervisor Beth Arthur, Zoning Officer Marlene Lennox and other town officials to talk about the company’s plans.
Known as the Greens Corners Solar Project, the sprawling facility spans the towns of Watertown and Hounsfield on several noncontinuous parcels southeast of the Watertown International Airport, southwest of the city and west of Interstate 81. The company will lease land from nine separate land owners.
The Hounsfield meeting will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Barn, 18774 County Route 66.
To approve the Hounsfield-Watertown project through the state, the company is going through the state’s 94-c process, created by the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting.
Hounsfield and town of Watertown officials have criticized the process because it limits local municipalities’ control over approving renewable energy projects. Some residents in both towns have expressed opposition to the project, citing concern about their property values and quality of life if it is built as currently planned.
Before starting the state approval process, Boralex met with landowners and leaders in both communities to discuss the potential sites and opportunities.
