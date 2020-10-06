WATERTOWN — A nearly three-hour standoff with Watertown police on Tilden Street ended peacefully Tuesday afternoon.
City police had 310 Tilden St., surrounded shortly after 10 a.m. as they waited for a person who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Oneida County to come out.
Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said police had information that the person wanted was at the house, as well as a second person authorities had a warrant for. When police got there, a woman they had a City Court bench warrant for, Heather L. Collins, 33, came out peacefully.
Police were told there was no one else in the house, but based on the information they had, officers began shouting for the second person, Robert J. Grande, 29, from outside the house. That’s when they heard doors shutting like a person was barricading themselves.
Mr. Grande eventually called the police department from inside the house and was transferred to Detective Lt. Donoghue, who is a negotiator. Detective Lt. Donoghue spoke with him on the phone, trying to get him to come out.
It wasn’t until roughly 1:30 p.m. when Mr. Grande came out the front door and was detained by police. He was arrested on the Oneida County warrant containing a second-degree burglary count.
A second man also came out of the house with Mr. Grande, but police said he was not involved in the incident and released.
Ms. Collins was due to answer the unspecified count contained in the warrant against her in City Court. Mr. Grande was turned over to Oneida County sheriff’s deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.