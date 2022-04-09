DEXTER — A house engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon, resulting in a wave of smoke meeting any driver coming through town for hours.
Nearly ten fire departments responded to 221 Water St., a house owned by Judy and Claude Kirch. The pair have lived in Dexter for decades, and they own the J&B Bait Shop that is along Black River and just behind their house.
Fire crews from the Town of Brownville Fire District got on scene and saw heavy flames coming from the basement area. Flames would work their way up and begin flowing out at least two sides of the first floor. According to fire officials on scene, everyone was out safe and there were no injuries reported.
Fire crews surrounded the house and sprayed the flames from the outside, while using ladders to spray from above.
Neighbors gathered in the area and consoled Mr. and Ms. Kirch. Their neighbors described them as good and respected people in the community.
Brownville was assisted by fire departments from Glen Park, Town of Watertown, Sackets Harbor, Smithville and Northpole.
The cause of the fire was not known at the time.
