WELLSELEY ISLAND — Its builder said it had the only view like that in the world — directly facing Boldt Castle — but now the house is burned to the ground after a fire early Saturday.
Mike and Ann Falkner were taking a morning walk around their neighborhood on Tennis Island when they came upon the aftermath of a total-loss house fire on the north side.
“It’s just really sad,” Mr. Falkner said. “One morning you’re sleeping and then the next thing you know is your house is completely gone.”
Mark Whiting, who built the house that burned — and many houses in that area — said Mark Kost is the owner. He said Mark was asleep at around 5:30 a.m. when he saw flames outside his window. Mr. Kost, who’s in his 80s, got out of bed and into his car before driving away from the inferno.
“He lives by himself,” Mr. Whiting said. “I don’t know (how) he was able to get out of the house. He’s pretty lucky.”
The siding of the surrounding houses both sustained fire damage, but the condo on the left took the biggest hit. Mr. Whiting was there, securing the damage on the right side and the second-floor room. The owner was in Florida, he said, but he knows her and most people in that area, so he went there to help. He said that house was structurally sound.
“The fire departments did a great job,” he said. “It was a great save.”
And Mr. Whiting said he built Mr. Kost’s house, along with many in that area.
“It’s kind of crazy, right?” he said. “It’s defintely sad. This is a memory.”
Mr. Whiting said he thinks the hardest loss of the fire — since no one was injured and Mr. Kost appears to be OK — is the grand piano that was in the basement.
“Everybody keeps looking over there to see if they can still see pieces of it,” he said.
It appears the basement — which was still smoldering as of noon — was where the fire started. And Mr. Whiting said Mr. Kost and his family plan to rebuild once the rubble is cleaned up.
“There’s only one view like that in the world, facing directly at Boldt Castle,” he said. “It was a beautiful house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.