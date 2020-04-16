House masks

Latest News
- School budget and board votes postponed until after June 1
- Central Square Apple Festival canceled
- Oswego County issues COVID-19 scam alert
- Oswego Health’s PPE supply somewhat worrisome
- Fire displaces 14 in Massena
- Simao accuses Mayor Smith of threatening his business
- Unemployment pay being greater than earnings is concerning some business owners
- Plans still on to host 2020 FLW Pro Circuit Championship in Massena
Most Popular
-
With CDC recommending public mask wearing, locals take to their sewing machines
-
Friends remember Jefferson County Legislator Carolyn Fitzpatrick
-
Netflix’s ‘Unorthodox’ went to lengths to get Hasidic Jewish customs right
-
Two people killed when car hits tree in Lewis
-
A Lewis County ATV trail lost a section, gained another in the same day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.