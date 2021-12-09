WASHINGTON — The 2022 National Defense Authorization Act passed the House on Tuesday night, authorizing $768 billion in funding for the Department of Defense.
On Tuesday, Congresswoman for New York’s 21st District Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, issued a statement explaining some of the details of the legislation, which she helped craft through her membership on the House Armed Services Committee.
“As the leading advocate for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, I am proud to deliver critical results in this year’s NDAA to strengthen the Fort Drum community, fully equip our troops, increase our military readiness and support the families of service members in our district,” she said.
The NDAA this year includes a 2.7% pay raise for soldiers, the expansion of an in-home childcare pilot program, calls for improvement plans for base Child Development Centers, and invests in improvements to casualty affairs programs.
The NDAA also includes $33 million for a project to expand the range of the MA-1 Gray Eagle, a drone that is based on Fort Drum, and $27 million for a water wellfield development program on the military base.
The legislation also authorizes a project Rep. Stefanik has been working on, to establish a national commission to study the U.S. involvement in Afghanistan. In August, Rep. Stefanik and Rep. Robert J. Wittman, R-Va., introduced legislation in the House that would fully review American involvement in Afghanistan, from the invasion in 2001 to the end of the war in 2021.
It also authorizes funding to implement the recommendations made by the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, a project led by the Congresswoman that is dedicated to integrating the latest in artificial intelligence and machine learning into the American military and defense strategies.
“I worked with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to successfully craft this critical legislation to provide for a strong national defense, especially after the United States’ failed withdrawal from Afghanistan and as our adversaries in Russia and China rapidly develop their own militaries for the 21st century,” Rep. Stefanik said.
The Congresswoman criticized the Biden administration for presenting a proposed defense budget of $753 billion, saying it “fell far short of meeting our national security needs.”
That proposal, while $15 billion less than the NDAA the House authorized this week, was still $12 billion more than the 2021 NDAA. The 2022 NDAA is set to be $27 billion larger than last year’s NDAA.
The Congresswoman said spending $768 billion on defense “puts taxpayer dollars to good use,” by strengthening the Department of Defense and providing more resources to the men and women enlisted in the military.
“I commend the house for coming together to pass this essential piece of legislation, and I will continue to be an outspoken advocate for our troops and military families,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.