WATERTOWN — Two people are being detained after a reported shooting early Tuesday morning in the area Central Street.
At around 4:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of shots being fired in the area of Central Street in the city. Police found evidence of a house being struck multiple times.
At least one firearm has been recovered and two people are being detained in reference to this investigation.
Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. told the Times the department has found no relation between the shooting Tuesday morning and the shooting April 22 on Meadow Avenue. No arrests have been made in that case as of Tuesday morning.
These are ongoing investigations. Anyone with information are encouraged to call the city police department at 315-782-2233.
