PAMELIA — The Northpole Fire Department is stressing the importance of safety while working with a particular toy after they responded to a garage fire Saturday morning.
At around 8:25 a.m., Northpole fire, with departments from Pamelia and Glen Park, responded to 23580 State Route 37 for a reported structure fire with smoke showing in a garage attached to a house. It appears a family was resting Saturday morning when one of their kids smelled smoke. The father got up and was met in the garage with a fully-engulfed hoverboard that had been charging and resting on a tool box. The father used a garden hose and a home extinguisher to put the flames out, but it could have been much worse, said Scott Alexander with Northpole fire.
“The homeowner is extremely fortunate that it didn’t cause more damage,” he said. “There is minor damage to the tool cabinet and the garage itself.”
Hoverboards have long been known to being prone to catching on fire, which is why the fire department is cautioning the public.
“When charging one of these, try to keep them away from anything else in case it does catch on fire,” the Northpole fire department posted on Facebook. “This is not the first time Northpole has responded to a fire started by one of these.”
