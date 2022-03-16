WATERTOWN — The city announced Wednesday that Hunt Street between State Street and Huntington Street Extension will be closed immediately, except for local traffic, due to a water main break. No traffic will be permitted across the culvert carrying Cold Creek.
City crews are completing repairs to a water main break at the culvert that crosses Hunt Street. Once the water main repairs are finished, repairs will be needed to the culvert and pavement sub-base.
The city encourages motorists to use alternate routes, and reminds motorists to use extreme caution if in the area.
Work is expected to be completed by 6 p.m. Thursday.
