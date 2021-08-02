CARTHAGE — Mary Louise Hunt of Black River has been nominated as the Hall of Achievement recipient. Mrs. Hunt was a teacher in the Carthage Central School District for 35 years and served as a Board of Education member for eight years.
The Hall of Achievement was established in 2004 to “recognize and celebrate persons associated with the Carthage Central School District by honoring those who have made outstanding contributions of time and talent while providing positive role models for students of the district and the community at large.”
Mrs. Hunt will be honored from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, prior to the Board of Education meeting in the commons area of Carthage Central High School, 36500 State Route 26.
