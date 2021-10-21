WORTH — Tab Gordon was sitting in her house midway through Thursday morning when the power started flickering, causing her to look outside to see a plume of smoke heading her way.
A barn roughly 30 feet from her house is a total loss, as well two antique cars that were inside and treasured by the owner, destroyed by fire. The scene on Thursday was on County Route 93, a dirt road in the town of Worth.
For 35 years, Mrs. Gordon has lived at the home with her husband, Bob, who was a few roads away when the barn caught fire. She saw the smoke outside and called for help. Her son and husband got there and noticed the barn was not going to be saved, so they began dousing the house with a hose to protect it. That move, mixed with the response from fire departments in Lorraine, Mannsville, Adams and Adams Center, mostly saved the home, barring some minor damage to the siding.
Inside the barn was Mr. Gordon’s 1954 Chevrolet and his 1955 Dodge pickup truck. He had just gotten done with extensive work on the truck.
“I’m going to miss those vehicles,” he said.
Mrs. Gordon’s car was inside as well, along with roughly two years of firewood. All of it was destroyed.
There was electric running through the barn, but they weren’t sure how the fire started. Mrs. Gordon said her chest was hurting from the smoke but that she would be OK, as well as everybody else, including their dogs.
“And that’s what matters the most,” she said.
