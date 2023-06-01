Hussain gets maximum in fatal limo crash

State police officers at the site of the limousine crash that left 20 dead, including a Watertown couple, in Schoharie on Oct. 8, 2018. Kyle Adams/The New York Times/File

SCHOHARIE — Nauman A. Hussain, the owner of the limousine that crashed in 2018, killing 20 people including a Watertown couple, will spend at least five and up to 15 years in prison for his role in the accident.

Hussain, who was operator of Prestige Limousine with his father Shahed Hussain, was found guilty last month of 20 counts of second-degree manslaughter. State Supreme Court Justice Peter Lynch on Wednesday sentenced the 33-year-old to the maximum possible sentence, at most 15 years in prison, for those 20 counts.

