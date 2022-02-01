WEST CARTHAGE — A malfunction of the HVAC unit at Walgreens, 1 N. Broad St., forced customers to temporarily be evacuated from the building shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
West Carthage Fire Chief Peter Crump Jr. said that there were no injuries to report from the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning malfunction.
West Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Fire Department, Fort Drum Fire Department, and Carthage ambulance responded to the scene.
