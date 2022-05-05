WATERTOWN — City officials have received a consultant’s long-awaited report on what the city should do to market its hydroelectric plant.
Consultant John “Skip” Trimble, managing director of AMBER Energy U.S. Inc., based in Maryland, has finished his report to determine how the city could market its 95-year-old Municipal Power Plant on Marble Street.
Mr. Trimble will meet with the City Council, city officials and with members of Watertown’s hydroelectric task force on Monday night to discuss his findings.
They’ve been waiting since February to receive the report. Mr. Trimble provided a “final” report earlier this week to City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, who then distributed it to council members.
Former Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr., who is heading the task force, plans to read the report this weekend.
The study includes technical information about what kinds of things can be done to the plant to reach its potential.
For more than a year, the task force has been meeting to talk about preparing for 2029, when a lucrative agreement with National Grid ends and the city could lose as much as $6 million a year.
The city needs to find ways to make money with the hydro plant, Mr. Butler said. While the city will never receive the kind of revenues it does from National Grid, the state is a strong proponent of renewable energy, he said.
Another consultant, Steve Wood, of Northeast Energy Services, is also studying the hydro plant. Mr. Wood will not be attending Monday night’s work session.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III campaigned last fall on upgrading the hydro plant and increasing its power.
In the report, Councilman Olney said, the two consultants are recommending the city get the hydro plant “accredited.”
Saying they recommend “other opportunities” that the city should pursue, the facility could potentially provide electricity to homes and businesses in the city, the councilman said.
City Councilman Patrick J. Hickey stressed one of the main points of the report.
“On page eight, in big and bold lettering, he says ‘do not sell off the hydro plant.’ That’s the main message,” Mr. Hickey said.
The task force was formed by Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith to explore options for operating the hydro plant after the agreement to provide hydroelectric power to National Grid ends.
In 1991, the city began the franchise agreement to sell electricity to National Grid. When the agreement expires, the power company will pay the city 34.78 cents per kilowatt-hour, much more than it will be valued on the open market.
The city currently receives 24.82 cents per kilowatt-hour.
