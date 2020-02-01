CLAYTON — A Michigan hydrologist known for his research in Great Lakes water levels discussed the shortcomings in forecasting whether they will rise, fall or reach average heights, and what can be done to improve forecasts.
Drew Gronewold, an associate professor of environment and sustainability at the University of Michigan, discussed historic trends of water levels across the lakes Saturday at Save the River’s Winter conference. About 170 people attended the event at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel, the highest turnout on record.
Evaporation, precipitation and runoff, including snowmelt, play crucial roles in affecting the water levels of the Great Lakes, and gathering data pertaining to those factors helps create forecasts. To improve forecasts for Great Lakes water levels months in advance, Mr. Gronewold said scientists need a binational system for monitoring all conditions of the entire basin. Mr. Gronewold, in particular, said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration needs to create an entity to monitor the whole basin.
As a connected system of lakes with water flowing from one to another, the conditions of one lake can affect the next. Mr. Gronewold said each of the lakes can have different evaporation rates, and one side of the basin could have snow when the other does not.
“I think one of the biggest problems facing this community, whether it’s here in the room or across the entire Great Lakes, is the ability to pull together the state-of-the art and binational monitoring and model systems,” he said.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration last year released a map illustrating flood risk potential for the spring, and it showed that coasts along the Great Lakes were not at risk, despite all of them exhibiting high water levels at the time. Mr. Gronewold contended that was because NOAA had not used data that encompassed all of the conditions of the entire Great Lakes basin.
For example, NOAA released a map that showed soil moisture ranking percentiles on the last day of February last year, which depicted some of the wettest conditions in recorded history for the upper Midwest and Great Lakes. Mr. Gronewold, however, said the map fails to account for conditions past the international border. The agency also has three different river forecasting centers monitoring areas that encompass only the U.S. portion of the Great Lakes basin.
“We need better seasonal forecasts for this region and it needs to be done in a way that’s truly binational.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers publishes water level forecasts for individual Great Lakes. While he views the forecasts as valuable and considers the Army Corps a partner, Mr. Gronewald said it does not consider snowmelt and soil moisture.
While scientists can simulate precipitation and evaporation with models, two crucial components for water levels, in forecasting for the Great Lakes, they lack models for predicting forces that bring weather that can exacerbate evaporation and precipitation.
Mr. Gronewold said various air masses, or bodies of air with uniform temperatures in humidity that surround North America, can flow to the Great Lakes to bring more rainfall, more evaporation or push the formation of ice cover. An incorrect prediction about whether a certain air mass will reach the Great Lakes can result in different water level outcomes. Mr. Gronewold said scientists need a global climate model that can account for air masses that better fits the Great Lakes basin.
“In order to determine what’s going to happen to Lake Ontario three months from now, you have to be able to predict what’s going to happen with these air masses right here.”
High water levels in the lake and river resulted in inundated homes, submerged docks, closed roads and eroded shores last year and in 2017. With the entire Great Lakes having remained above normal throughout the past several months, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers predicting they will most likely stay high for the foreseeable future, some fear the waters will wreak havoc again.
Mr. Gronewold discussed the history of water conditions across the Great Lakes dating back to the 1860s. When describing the surge in water in Lake Ontario between January and June of 2017, Mr. Gronewold said increases in inflow from Lake Erie, runoff, precipitation and an “extraordinary amount of water” flowing out of the Ottawa River into the St. Lawrence River, which flooded Montreal and inhibited the ability to release more water from the lake, raised the water supply in the lake.
Evaporation and precipitation variability have caused water level variations across the Great Lakes for decades. Since 2014, however, evaporation has dropped and precipitation has risen, thus raising water levels, Mr. Gronewold said. The increase in rainfall since 2014 has correlated with the rise of global temperatures as a result of climate change, in which warmer temperatures have brought more moisture.
“I thought Drew’s presentation was excellent. He explained the science behind water levels,” said John M. Peach, executive director of Save the River. “There’s also the concern that what we need is international long-term forecasting capabilities.”
Some have blamed the flooding on Plan 2014. The plan, adopted in 2016 by the International Joint Commission, governs how much water can be released from Lake Ontario through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario, at any time primarily based on the conditions of the lake and river.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board manages outflows based on the plan, but has deviated from the plan in extreme circumstances, particularly to help lower water levels in the past several months.
Mr. Gronewold said the system had too much water above and below the dam for any water level management plan to handle.
Thomas E. Brown, a river board member from Cape Vincent, spoke after Mr. Gronewold’s presentation and discussed Plan 2014. He said that unlike previous regulations, Plan 2014, was the first to consider environmental and recreational interests. The plan, in particular, helps protect coastal wetlands by providing slightly more variability in St. Lawrence River levels, which helps them function.
“We need to remind ourselves that the health and survival of the Great Lakes themselves really depend upon the protection and good management of our coastal wetlands,” he said. “The Great Lakes has provided some of the most productive coastal ecosystems on earth. And 60 percent, I repeat, 60 percent of those wetlands, have currently been destroyed.”
