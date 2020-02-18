WATERTOWN — Interstate 81 was reduced to one lane Tuesday morning after a crash involving at least one car and a tractor-trailer.
First responders were dispatched at around 6:45 a.m. to the northbound lane of 81, near Exit 46 in Watertown. Jefferson County Dispatch told the Times reports came in of a black car blocking both northbound lanes. The sheriff’s office and town of Watertown fire and ambulance were dispatched to the scene.
The black car came to rest toward the right lane of 81 and could be seen with heavy front-end damage, while a tractor-trailer was into the guardrail toward the median. Traffic was slowed and directed through the passing lane, between the vehicles in the crash. The extent of the injuries was unclear.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
