ADAMS — The state Department of Transportation is advising that motorists will encounter lane closures on the northbound and southbound bridges carrying Interstate 81 over South Sandy Creek in southern Jefferson County beginning on or about Thursday.
The department says the lane closures are necessary to complete the rehabilitation of the wearing surfaces on the bridges. Both northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane to complete the work. The lane closures will be in place until late summer.
