DEXTER — The discovery of nearly 300 pounds of marijuana and $1.35 million in cash inside a North Shore Road home during a police search Wednesday has left neighbors, and even family of the chief suspect, shocked.
Two days after police raided Jerry A. Segouin’s home, taking him away in handcuffs along with the evidence and leaving behind a torn-apart trailer from the search, several people interviewed in the rural neighborhood said they were in disbelief.
Neighbors surrounding Mr. Segouin’s property on County Route 59 just outside of Chaumont say they were not aware that, according to authorities, there was about 288 pounds of marijuana on the property. Mr. Segouin’s trailer is the first in a cluster of four others along the right side of the road. Eclipsing his trailer is a large barn, where he fixes junk cars and other items, said his neighbors and his mother, who lives four trailers down from her son.
There’s also a sense of humor among the neighbors. One quipped about how they wish they could have seized the money themselves.
“You can’t put all your eggs into one basket,” another said with a laugh.
It’s a small area with mostly elderly or retired people. There are a few break-ins reported every year or so, but a large marijuana operation next door was hardly imaginable, they said.
The neighbors know Mr. Segouin, 46, as a quiet man who works on cars and says hello when they drive by. Not many people come in and out of his property, they said, adding to the shock factor. His mother said he has a girlfriend who appears to live there with him, but that’s about it.
“I didn’t even know anyone lived there,” said Mike Rose, who lives nearby. “I was extremely surprised.”
As part of her funeral prearrangement, which she’s been doing this week, Connie L. Trainham is hoping her son will drive her body to the grave site.
“I hate hearses, to be honest,” Mrs. Trainham said Friday.
But her son is Mr. Segouin, whom she loves. The funeral procession, though, could be in question.
Her son is charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana after a warrant was executed Wednesday at his town of Brownville home following what police described as a months-long investigation. Two guns — a 12-gauge shotgun and a .22-caliber rifle — were also seized, and police have said more charges and arrests are pending.
Mr. Segouin’s brother, Eric, said he was surprised, too.
He said his brother is known to be happy and always out fishing all across the north country. He doesn’t really delve into his brother’s personal life, but they still have a good relationship. And just like his brother’s neighbors, Eric was stunned to learn that more than $1 million in cash was seized — enough cash to buy Mr. Segouin’s $139,000 property nearly 10 times over.
“It’s more than I have ever made,” Eric said. “I don’t think he even smokes weed.”
His mother, Mrs. Trainham, said she’s angry about the whole situation.
“Wouldn’t you be?” she asked.
It’s hard for her to watch her son be in the public eye for a charge she has complicated thoughts about, especially since she knows him to be her sweetest child — self-sufficient and always there to lend a helping hand to anyone.
Comments online about her son have been unavoidable, especially the ones indicating he looks older than his age of 46.
Back when Mr. Segouin was 20 years old, he was shot in the face during a hunting accident, and he had to undergo reconstructive surgery. He was shot on his mother’s birthday, charging her memory of the incident and hurting even more when people mention his appearance.
“It’s not fun when you have to go to the hospital on your 40th birthday wondering if your son is dead,” Mrs. Trainham said.
She has been able to talk with her son, after she helped post the $50,000 cash bond to have him released from the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on Thursday afternoon.
She, too, was stunned at what was seized after the search warrant was executed, but she’s still proud of her son — not for the alleged crime, but because of who she knows him to be.
Mrs. Trainham said she has never participated in marijuana, but she’s not against it. She’s watched loved ones die recently of overdoses from different drugs, which still makes her emotional.
“That’s who they should be going after,” she said. “Not weed.”
She’s lived in Dexter for most of her life, and now she’s actively planning to be buried there. She’s getting older now and making arrangements with a funeral home, hoping to take one burden away from her son.
Now she’s worried about his home and she doesn’t know if he’s going back to jail, but she will continue to have his back, she said.
“I think any mother would stick up for her kids whether it’s bad or good, which it is bad,” she said. “But there are other drugs to worry about.”
