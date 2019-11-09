Icy formations at Thompson Park 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Icicles form with melting snow in Thompson Park on Saturday in Watertown. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Transfer Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Jefferson Wdt Daily Photos Jefferson County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News High school cross country: Kempney, Ielfield lead way again at Section 3 championships High school football: Gouverneur rolls through Saranac Lake in opening round of states (VIDEO) New Flashback Brewing Co. opens in former State Street bar High school football: Lowville wins another trip to states with Section 3 crown Icy formations at Thompson Park Glenfield goat dairy collars help fight cancer Police identify man found dead in Lowville apartment fire From trauma to teaching: Survivor of child sex trafficking shares story in hopes of educating the public Most Popular At least one person killed in multiple-vehicle Malone crash American Pickers episode taped in Rensselaer Falls to air Monday Contractor accused of stealing $55,000 in Lowville Man found dead in Lowville apartment fire Bus monitor charged with endangering NYSARC client
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.