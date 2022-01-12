WATERTOWN — Icy conditions made travel challenging throughout the evening Wednesday.
Multiple vehicle crashes were reported, including a possible rollover shortly after 3 p.m. on Route 178. The Smithville Fire Department responded.
The crash was initially reported as a rollover, but Smithville Fire Chief Andrew Weldon was unable to confirm that the vehicle rolled over, as he said he was not at the scene. Chief Weldon confirmed that the vehicle struck a guard rail.
Route 178 was briefly shut down while officials cleared the scene.
According to Chief Weldon, there did not appear to be any injuries as the driver of the vehicle was out and walking around.
Smithville Fire Department and South Jefferson Rescue Squad both responded to the scene of the crash.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a winter weather advisory for Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis counties, specifically listing the cities of Oswego, Watertown and Lowville.
According to the National Weather Service, ice accumulations of up to a few hundredths of an inch are possible along with snow accumulations of up to 2 inches.
Chief Weldon said that drivers need to take extra precautions.
“Just because the roads look safe, doesn’t mean they are,” Chief Weldon said.
