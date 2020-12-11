WATERTOWN — In anticipation of high volumes of water entering Lake Ontario next year, the International Joint Commission has granted pre-emptive permission to deviate from its controversial Plan 2014.
On Friday, the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board announced the IJC gave the green light to increase outflows beyond those outlined in Plan 2014 from the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam in Massena, even though Lake Ontario water levels as of Friday remain at about its seasonal long-term average. The lake’s levels have been on their seasonal decline since June.
But the levels of Lake Erie, as well as each of the upper Great Lakes, remain feet above their average water levels — water that’s coming toward Lake Ontario and threatening even more lakeshore flooding for the north country.
The deviation will begin Jan. 1, and continue through the end of February. This regulation strategy will be reassessed at that time, and could be revised with a request for further deviation from Plan 2014.
The main driver of a “high-water event” for Lake Ontario next year, according to the IJC, will depend on various seasonal factors such as precipitation and snowpack runoff. The winter season has been rather mild so far this year, but the lake and river board is adopting this deviation plan now to prepare.
The lake and river board has automatic permission to increase outflows past the Plan 2014 threshold when water levels hit a certain high, and usually doesn’t occur during the winter months. But Lake Erie’s rising water level poses a serious threat.
“There remains considerable uncertainty in the weather and water supply conditions between now and next spring,” a release from the IJC reads. “These natural, uncontrolled hydrologic factors are the primary driver of water level fluctuations on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
“If basin conditions are extremely wet, and similar to those observed in 2017 and 2019, no deviation strategy will prevent water levels that can cause flooding and damage shoreline properties,” the release continues. “Providing those types of benefits are beyond the reach of water regulation and are more reliably addressed through coastal resilience and planning.”
Plan 2014, IJC’s plan for managing water levels, was implemented in December 2016, but came under fire after mass flooding in 2017.
In 2017 and 2019, the lake and river saw what people refer to as once-in-100-year flooding less than two years apart. The flooding caused severe damage to the lake and river shorelines, costing shoreline property owners and the state millions of dollars.
