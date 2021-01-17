FORT DRUM — When Vice President Michael R. Pence visits here today to express appreciation to 10th Mountain Division soldiers for their servic…
FORT DRUM — In honor of Vice President Michael R. Pence’s visit to Fort Drum today, we wish to honor the more than 320 10th Mountain Division soldiers who died fighting the global war on terror in the Middle East. The following names were provided by Fort Drum Public Affairs, and include those who died defending our country since 2001. There are a few names listed who died in Somalia in 1993.
SSG Omar Aceves
SGT Brandon E. Adams
SSG Jesse W. Ainsworth
SGM Phillip R .Albert
SSG Neki B. Allen
SGT Lonnie C. Allen Jr.
SGT Glen R. Allison
SPC Brian M. Anderson
SPC Brushuan X. Anderson
PFC Joseph J. Anzack Jr.
PFC Carlos A. Aparicio
SSG Jason R. Arnette
SGT Paul J. Atim
SSG Travis W. Atkins
PFC Brian J. Backus
PVT Michael B. Bailey
PFC Cody G. Baker
SPC Brian K. Baker
SGT Nathan S. Barnes
LTC Paul R. Bartz
PFC Matthew A. Bean
LTC Thomas P. Belkofer
PFC Jose O. Belmontes
SFC Michael A. Benson
SPC Nicholas P. Bernier
CPL Ray M. Bevel
SGT Rafael E. Bigai Baez
SPC Ryan A. Bishop
PV2 Joseph R. Blake
CPT Aaron R. Blanchard
SGT Edward H. Bolen
PFC Michael C. Bowe
SGT William G. Bowling
PFC Brian J. Bradbury
SSG Juantrea T. Bradley
SGT Brian A. Brewster
SGT William D. Brown
PFC Brian A. Browning
SPC Armer N. Burkart
SGT Keith T. Buzinski
SSG Christopher F. Cabacoy
SPC Jonathan D. Cadavero
CPL Bobby T. Callahan
CW3 Mitchell K. Carver Jr.
PVT Christopher J. Castaneda
SPC Christian J. Chandler
SPC Robert K. Charlton
SSG Robert J. Chiomento II
PFC Eric D. Clark
LTC Todd R. Clark
SSG Shawn M. Clemens
PFC Adare W. Cleveland
SPC Junot M.L. Cochilus
CPL Jeremiah S. Cole
SPC Dustin D. Coleman
SPC James D. Connell Jr.
PVT David J. Connor (Somalia, 1993)
SPC Koran P. Contreras
SPC Robert J. Cook
PFC Charles S. Cooper Jr.
SGT Richard V. Correa
PV2 Isaac T. Cortes
PFC Daniel W. Courneya
PFC Nicholas R. Cournoyer
CPL Daniel L. Cox
PFC Peter K. Cross
SSG Ari R. Cullers
SPC Kerry M.G. Danyluk
PFC Justin R. Davis
SSG Carletta S. Davis
SPC Darren A. DeBlanc
SSG Esau I. Delapena-Hernadez
SGT Jason C. Denfrund
CPL Preston J. Dennis
SGT Jeremy E. Depottery
PFC Jackie L, Diener
SPC Jesse W. Dietrich
SPC Alan N. Dikcis
CW2 Christopher B. Donaldson
CW3 Patrick D. Dorff
SPC Mark J. Downer
SPC Robert E. Drawl Jr.
PFC Kasper A. Dudkiewicz
SGT Shane P. Duffy
SGT Shawn M. Dunkin
SSG Terrence D. Dunn
SGT Russel M. Durgin
2LT Seth J. Dvorin
SGT Donald R. Edgerton
CPL Kevin F. Edgin
SPC Jonathan D. Emard
SPC Richard C. Emmons III
SGT Michael J. Esposito Jr.
SFC Bobby L. Estle
SGT Jerry R. Evans
1LT Forrest P. Ewens
SPC Clay P. Farr
SGT Shawn M. Farrell II
SPC Joshua Farris
LTC Joseph J. Fenty Jr.
SPC Wilfred Flores Jr.
SPC Bryon W .Fouty
SGT Edward J. Frank II
SGT Jameel T. Freeman
SPC Chad E. Fuller
CPL J. Adan Garcia
SSG Michael J. Garcia
SGT Mickel D. Garrigus
SPC Benjamin J. Garrison
SPC Rogelio R. Garza Jr.
CW2 Bradley J. Gaudet
SPC Kyle E. Gilbert
SGT Benjamin L. Gilman
SPC Nathaniel A. Given
SGT Nicholes D. Golding
PFC Joshua A. Gray
SPC Toccara R. Green
CPL Jeremy R. Greene
SPC Satieon V. Greenlee
SGT John C. Griffith
CPL Aaron M. Griner
CPL James Gudridge
SSG Jeffrey A. Hall
SSG Dennis Hansen
SGT Ethan C. Hardin
SPC Adam J. Hardt
PVT Devon J. Harris
SFC Todd M. Harris
CPL Joshua A. Harton
CW2 Brian D. Hazelgrove
CPL Lorne E. Henry Jr.
SSG Matthew D. Hermanson
SGT Edelman L. Hernandez
1LT Robert J. Hess
PFC Thomas J. Hewett
SGT David M. Hierholzer
SPC Rudolph R. Hizon
CPT Rosalle M. Hoffmaster
SGT Cornell L. Houston (Somalia, 1993)
SFC Casey E. Howe
PFC George J. Howell
SSG Christopher T. Howick
SPC Arturo Huerta-Cruz
SPC Joshua U. Humble
SSG Wesley G. Hunter
SPC Terry J. Hurne
SFC David R. Hurst
SPC Vincent S. Ibarria
CW2 Kyle E. Jackson
SGT Wakkuna A. Jackson
CSM Dennis Jallah Jr.
SPC Dennis James Jr.
STC Leon G. James II
SGT Lindsey T. James
SPC Douglas J. Jefferies Jr.
SGT Alex R. Jimenez
PFC John C. Johnson
SGT Robert P. Kassin
CPT Benjamin D. Keating
CW2 Matthew G. Kelley
PFC John F. Kihm
SPC Brandon T. Kimball
CPL Jarrid L. King
SGT Michel D. Kirspel Jr.
SPC John K. Klinesmith Jr.
SGT Erick J. Klusacek
SSG Anthony S. Lagman
SPC James P. Lambert
CPT Kevin C. Landeck
PFC Ira B. Laningham
SGT Thomas L. Latham
SPC Patrick L. Lay II
SPC Jeff LeBrun
SGT Carlie M. Lee III
SGT Cody R. Legg
LTC Jaime E. Leonard
SSG Dwayne P. Lewis
SPC Anthony M. Lightfoot
SSG John D. Linde
SSG Eric J. Lindstrom
SGT Dale T. Lloyd
PFC Rueben J. Lopez
CPL Jason A. Lucas
SSG Patrick L. Lybert
SGT Terry J. Lynch
SGT Anthony Maddox
1LT Adam Malson
PVT Giovanny Maria
SPC Marcus C. Mathes
PFC James Henry Martin (Somalia, 1993)
SSG Joshua P. Mattero
PFC Patrick W. May
SGT Charles J. McClain
SGT Derek T. McConnell
SGT Robert M. McDowell
SPC Dwayne J. McFarlane Jr.
SSG David A. Mejias
SGT Christopher P. Messer
PFC Joshua Mikeasky
SPC Alexander J. Miller
1LT Scott F. Milley
SPC Alexander Missildine
SPC Raymond N. Mitchell III
SGT Raul Moncada
PFC Jeremiah J. Monroe
SFC Jared C. Monti
CPT Adam Mooney
SPC Benjamin G. Moore
CW2 Dwayne L. Moore
PFC Keith J. Moore
PFC Brian M. Moquin Jr.
Mr. Joseph Morabito (civilian law enforcement)
PFC Gil I. Morales Del Valle
SGT Darby T. Morin
SPC Jordan M. Morris
SFC James S. Moudy
PFC Adam J. Muller
SGT Rodrigo A. Munguia Rivas
PFC Christopher E. Murphy
SPC Jeffery F. Nichols
SGT Curtis L. Norris
SGT Jasper K. Obakrairur
SPC Justin L. O’Donohoe
PFC Matthew D. Ogden
SSG Michael H. Ollis
PFC Evan O’Neill
SGT Gregory Owens Jr.
SGT Stephen M. Packer
SGT Michael F. Paranzino
COL Geoff Parker
SPC Justin R. Pellerin
SGT Roger P. Pena Jr.
PFC Charles C. Persing
PFC Brandon T. Pickering
SSG Tyler E. Pickett
SGT Austin D. Pratt
PFC Dennis Pratt
CPL Joel A. Ramirez
PFC Mariano M. Raymundo
SGT Jose J. Reyes
SGT Joseph A. Richard III
SGT Ferdinan C. Richardson (Somalia, 1993)
SPC Robert M. Rieckhoff
SPC Henry C. Risner
CPL Fernando D. Robinson
SSG Daniel A. Rodriguez
PFC Michael A. Rogers
PFC Nicholas K. Rogers
SPC Richard Homero Rosas
SPC Andrew J. Roughton
PFC Theodore B. Rushing
2LT David E. Rylander
SFC Charles M. Sadell
CPL Marko M. Samson
SPC Tenzin L. Samten
SGT Ian T. Sanchez
SGT Javier Sanchez Jr.
SGT Paul T. Sanchez
SPC Jeremiah T. Sancho
SGT Kurt D. Schamberg
SGT Anthony J. Schober
SGT Jason A. Schumann
SGT Justin A. Scott
PFC Kerry D. Scott
1LT Robert A. Seidel III
1LT Neale M. Shank
SPC Joshua D. Sheppard
SPC Kevin R. Shumaker
1SG Billy J. Siercks
CPL Christopher F. Sutton
MAJ Douglas E. Sloan
PFC Andrew R. Small
SGT Aaron Smith
PVT Daren A. Smith
SGT Timothy M. Smith
PFC Stephen P. Snowberger III
SGT Christopher P. Soderlund
SPC Omar Soltero
SGT Richard A. Soukenka
PFC Clinton E. Springer II
CPL Derek A. Stanley
1LT Timothy J. Steele
SGT Derek T. Stenroos
SGT James D. Stewart
SGT Mark A. Stone
CPL Matthew K.S. Swanson
PFC Jack T. Sweet
SSG Matthew J. Taylor
PVT Nathan Z. Thacker
1LT Joseph Theinert
PFC Adam L. Thomas
CW2 Joshua M. Tillery
SPC David M. Timmons Jr.
SPC Brandon T. Titus
SGT Andrew R. Tobin
CW2 Benjamin H. Todd
SSG Travis M. Tompkins
2LT Richard Torres
CW3 Eric W. Totten
SSG Steven R. Tudor
MSG Tulsa R. Tuliau
SGM Wardwell B. Turner
CPL Angelo J. Vaccaro
SGT Timothy R. Van Orman
CW2 Terry L. Varnadore II
SSG Eric R. Vick
PFC Jonathan M. Villanueva
SPC Andrew P. Wade
SGT Christopher A. Wagener
PV2 David Waters
SPC James A. Waters
SSG Joseph M. Weiglein
SPC Abraham S. Wheeler
SPC Blake E. Whipple
PFC James P. White Jr.
CW3 Kenneth R. White
SGT Jeffery S. Wiekamp
SPC Christopher M. Wilson
PFC Matthew W. Wilson
CW3 Philip E. Windorski
SGT Justin D. Wisniewski
PFC Edwin C. Wood
PFC Brian M. Wolverton
CPL Charles J. Wren
SSG Nathan L. Wyrick
SPC. John J. Young
1LT Andres Zermero
