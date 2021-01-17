Fund the military

A sign on Route 11 welcomes visitors to Fort Drum. Watertown Daily Times

FORT DRUM — In honor of Vice President Michael R. Pence’s visit to Fort Drum today, we wish to honor the more than 320 10th Mountain Division soldiers who died fighting the global war on terror in the Middle East. The following names were provided by Fort Drum Public Affairs, and include those who died defending our country since 2001. There are a few names listed who died in Somalia in 1993.

SSG Omar Aceves

SGT Brandon E. Adams

SSG Jesse W. Ainsworth

SGM Phillip R .Albert

SSG Neki B. Allen

SGT Lonnie C. Allen Jr.

SGT Glen R. Allison

SPC Brian M. Anderson

SPC Brushuan X. Anderson

PFC Joseph J. Anzack Jr.

PFC Carlos A. Aparicio

SSG Jason R. Arnette

SGT Paul J. Atim

SSG Travis W. Atkins

PFC Brian J. Backus

PVT Michael B. Bailey

PFC Cody G. Baker

SPC Brian K. Baker

SGT Nathan S. Barnes

LTC Paul R. Bartz

PFC Matthew A. Bean

LTC Thomas P. Belkofer

PFC Jose O. Belmontes

SFC Michael A. Benson

SPC Nicholas P. Bernier

CPL Ray M. Bevel

SGT Rafael E. Bigai Baez

SPC Ryan A. Bishop

PV2 Joseph R. Blake

CPT Aaron R. Blanchard

SGT Edward H. Bolen

PFC Michael C. Bowe

SGT William G. Bowling

PFC Brian J. Bradbury

SSG Juantrea T. Bradley

SGT Brian A. Brewster

SGT William D. Brown

PFC Brian A. Browning

SPC Armer N. Burkart

SGT Keith T. Buzinski

SSG Christopher F. Cabacoy

SPC Jonathan D. Cadavero

CPL Bobby T. Callahan

CW3 Mitchell K. Carver Jr.

PVT Christopher J. Castaneda

SPC Christian J. Chandler

SPC Robert K. Charlton

SSG Robert J. Chiomento II

PFC Eric D. Clark

LTC Todd R. Clark

SSG Shawn M. Clemens

PFC Adare W. Cleveland

SPC Junot M.L. Cochilus

CPL Jeremiah S. Cole

SPC Dustin D. Coleman

SPC James D. Connell Jr.

PVT David J. Connor (Somalia, 1993)

SPC Koran P. Contreras

SPC Robert J. Cook

PFC Charles S. Cooper Jr.

SGT Richard V. Correa

PV2 Isaac T. Cortes

PFC Daniel W. Courneya

PFC Nicholas R. Cournoyer

CPL Daniel L. Cox

PFC Peter K. Cross

SSG Ari R. Cullers

SPC Kerry M.G. Danyluk

PFC Justin R. Davis

SSG Carletta S. Davis

SPC Darren A. DeBlanc

SSG Esau I. Delapena-Hernadez

SGT Jason C. Denfrund

CPL Preston J. Dennis

SGT Jeremy E. Depottery

PFC Jackie L, Diener

SPC Jesse W. Dietrich

SPC Alan N. Dikcis

CW2 Christopher B. Donaldson

CW3 Patrick D. Dorff

SPC Mark J. Downer

SPC Robert E. Drawl Jr.

PFC Kasper A. Dudkiewicz

SGT Shane P. Duffy

SGT Shawn M. Dunkin

SSG Terrence D. Dunn

SGT Russel M. Durgin

2LT Seth J. Dvorin

SGT Donald R. Edgerton

CPL Kevin F. Edgin

SPC Jonathan D. Emard

SPC Richard C. Emmons III

SGT Michael J. Esposito Jr.

SFC Bobby L. Estle

SGT Jerry R. Evans

1LT Forrest P. Ewens

SPC Clay P. Farr

SGT Shawn M. Farrell II

SPC Joshua Farris

LTC Joseph J. Fenty Jr.

SPC Wilfred Flores Jr.

SPC Bryon W .Fouty

SGT Edward J. Frank II

SGT Jameel T. Freeman

SPC Chad E. Fuller

CPL J. Adan Garcia

SSG Michael J. Garcia

SGT Mickel D. Garrigus

SPC Benjamin J. Garrison

SPC Rogelio R. Garza Jr.

CW2 Bradley J. Gaudet

SPC Kyle E. Gilbert

SGT Benjamin L. Gilman

SPC Nathaniel A. Given

SGT Nicholes D. Golding

PFC Joshua A. Gray

SPC Toccara R. Green

CPL Jeremy R. Greene

SPC Satieon V. Greenlee

SGT John C. Griffith

CPL Aaron M. Griner

CPL James Gudridge

SSG Jeffrey A. Hall

SSG Dennis Hansen

SGT Ethan C. Hardin

SPC Adam J. Hardt

PVT Devon J. Harris

SFC Todd M. Harris

CPL Joshua A. Harton

CW2 Brian D. Hazelgrove

CPL Lorne E. Henry Jr.

SSG Matthew D. Hermanson

SGT Edelman L. Hernandez

1LT Robert J. Hess

PFC Thomas J. Hewett

SGT David M. Hierholzer

SPC Rudolph R. Hizon

CPT Rosalle M. Hoffmaster

SGT Cornell L. Houston (Somalia, 1993)

SFC Casey E. Howe

PFC George J. Howell

SSG Christopher T. Howick

SPC Arturo Huerta-Cruz

SPC Joshua U. Humble

SSG Wesley G. Hunter

SPC Terry J. Hurne

SFC David R. Hurst

SPC Vincent S. Ibarria

CW2 Kyle E. Jackson

SGT Wakkuna A. Jackson

CSM Dennis Jallah Jr.

SPC Dennis James Jr.

STC Leon G. James II

SGT Lindsey T. James

SPC Douglas J. Jefferies Jr.

SGT Alex R. Jimenez

PFC John C. Johnson

SGT Robert P. Kassin

CPT Benjamin D. Keating

CW2 Matthew G. Kelley

PFC John F. Kihm

SPC Brandon T. Kimball

CPL Jarrid L. King

SGT Michel D. Kirspel Jr.

SPC John K. Klinesmith Jr.

SGT Erick J. Klusacek

SSG Anthony S. Lagman

SPC James P. Lambert

CPT Kevin C. Landeck

PFC Ira B. Laningham

SGT Thomas L. Latham

SPC Patrick L. Lay II

SPC Jeff LeBrun

SGT Carlie M. Lee III

SGT Cody R. Legg

LTC Jaime E. Leonard

SSG Dwayne P. Lewis

SPC Anthony M. Lightfoot

SSG John D. Linde

SSG Eric J. Lindstrom

SGT Dale T. Lloyd

PFC Rueben J. Lopez

CPL Jason A. Lucas

SSG Patrick L. Lybert

SGT Terry J. Lynch

SGT Anthony Maddox

1LT Adam Malson

PVT Giovanny Maria

SPC Marcus C. Mathes

PFC James Henry Martin (Somalia, 1993)

SSG Joshua P. Mattero

PFC Patrick W. May

SGT Charles J. McClain

SGT Derek T. McConnell

SGT Robert M. McDowell

SPC Dwayne J. McFarlane Jr.

SSG David A. Mejias

SGT Christopher P. Messer

PFC Joshua Mikeasky

SPC Alexander J. Miller

1LT Scott F. Milley

SPC Alexander Missildine

SPC Raymond N. Mitchell III

SGT Raul Moncada

PFC Jeremiah J. Monroe

SFC Jared C. Monti

CPT Adam Mooney

SPC Benjamin G. Moore

CW2 Dwayne L. Moore

PFC Keith J. Moore

PFC Brian M. Moquin Jr.

Mr. Joseph Morabito (civilian law enforcement)

PFC Gil I. Morales Del Valle

SGT Darby T. Morin

SPC Jordan M. Morris

SFC James S. Moudy

PFC Adam J. Muller

SGT Rodrigo A. Munguia Rivas

PFC Christopher E. Murphy

SPC Jeffery F. Nichols

SGT Curtis L. Norris

SGT Jasper K. Obakrairur

SPC Justin L. O’Donohoe

PFC Matthew D. Ogden

SSG Michael H. Ollis

PFC Evan O’Neill

SGT Gregory Owens Jr.

SGT Stephen M. Packer

SGT Michael F. Paranzino

COL Geoff Parker

SPC Justin R. Pellerin

SGT Roger P. Pena Jr.

PFC Charles C. Persing

PFC Brandon T. Pickering

SSG Tyler E. Pickett

SGT Austin D. Pratt

PFC Dennis Pratt

CPL Joel A. Ramirez

PFC Mariano M. Raymundo

SGT Jose J. Reyes

SGT Joseph A. Richard III

SGT Ferdinan C. Richardson (Somalia, 1993)

SPC Robert M. Rieckhoff

SPC Henry C. Risner

CPL Fernando D. Robinson

SSG Daniel A. Rodriguez

PFC Michael A. Rogers

PFC Nicholas K. Rogers

SPC Richard Homero Rosas

SPC Andrew J. Roughton

PFC Theodore B. Rushing

2LT David E. Rylander

SFC Charles M. Sadell

CPL Marko M. Samson

SPC Tenzin L. Samten

SGT Ian T. Sanchez

SGT Javier Sanchez Jr.

SGT Paul T. Sanchez

SPC Jeremiah T. Sancho

SGT Kurt D. Schamberg

SGT Anthony J. Schober

SGT Jason A. Schumann

SGT Justin A. Scott

PFC Kerry D. Scott

1LT Robert A. Seidel III

1LT Neale M. Shank

SPC Joshua D. Sheppard

SPC Kevin R. Shumaker

1SG Billy J. Siercks

CPL Christopher F. Sutton

MAJ Douglas E. Sloan

PFC Andrew R. Small

SGT Aaron Smith

PVT Daren A. Smith

SGT Timothy M. Smith

PFC Stephen P. Snowberger III

SGT Christopher P. Soderlund

SPC Omar Soltero

SGT Richard A. Soukenka

PFC Clinton E. Springer II

CPL Derek A. Stanley

1LT Timothy J. Steele

SGT Derek T. Stenroos

SGT James D. Stewart

SGT Mark A. Stone

CPL Matthew K.S. Swanson

PFC Jack T. Sweet

SSG Matthew J. Taylor

PVT Nathan Z. Thacker

1LT Joseph Theinert

PFC Adam L. Thomas

CW2 Joshua M. Tillery

SPC David M. Timmons Jr.

SPC Brandon T. Titus

SGT Andrew R. Tobin

CW2 Benjamin H. Todd

SSG Travis M. Tompkins

2LT Richard Torres

CW3 Eric W. Totten

SSG Steven R. Tudor

MSG Tulsa R. Tuliau

SGM Wardwell B. Turner

CPL Angelo J. Vaccaro

SGT Timothy R. Van Orman

CW2 Terry L. Varnadore II

SSG Eric R. Vick

PFC Jonathan M. Villanueva

SPC Andrew P. Wade

SGT Christopher A. Wagener

PV2 David Waters

SPC James A. Waters

SSG Joseph M. Weiglein

SPC Abraham S. Wheeler

SPC Blake E. Whipple

PFC James P. White Jr.

CW3 Kenneth R. White

SGT Jeffery S. Wiekamp

SPC Christopher M. Wilson

PFC Matthew W. Wilson

CW3 Philip E. Windorski

SGT Justin D. Wisniewski

PFC Edwin C. Wood

PFC Brian M. Wolverton

CPL Charles J. Wren

SSG Nathan L. Wyrick

SPC. John J. Young

1LT Andres Zermero

