WATERTOWN — There’s another candidate in the race for Jefferson County sheriff, and it’s Deputy Gerald Delosh.
He’s nearing his 20th anniversary as a sheriff’s deputy, and nearing his 30th anniversary in law enforcement in Jefferson County. In an interview Thursday, he said that long history and the experience it’s given him has prepared him for the job of sheriff.
“In addition to my law enforcement experience, I’m a field training officer with the department, and I also belong to recreation control, mainly involved with on-the-water things,” he said.
Mr. Delosh formally announced his run on Friday afternoon at the VFW Barben-Jones Post 1400 in Watertown, thanking outgoing Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill.
“I would be remiss if I did not take this opportunity to thank Sheriff Colleen O’Neill for her many years of service to Jefferson County,” Mr. Delosh said. “Sheriff O’Neill has done an exceptional job during her terms, and it has certainly been challenging. She has overcome those obstacles and I hope to be able to fill the enormous responsibility she is leaving behind.”
He also said he is “ready to take on the challenge” and that this is an opportunity for someone different to take a look at the “issues” in the county.
“I am ready to embark on the next steps in my lifelong service to the community,” Mr. Delosh said.
Mr. Delosh, a county native, was a Navy sailor for six years before joining a village police department in the area in 1994. He toured around a variety of local agencies until joining the county Sheriff’s Office in 2003.
As he runs for sheriff, Mr. Delosh said he wants to put extra attention on the opioid epidemic and overdoses in Jefferson County. He said he wants to pay special attention to fentanyl, an extremely dangerous narcotic that is mixed into many other drugs, including marijuana, to make it seem like the drug is more effective. Fentanyl is highly addictive and extremely deadly, with more than 36,000 fentanyl deaths recorded nationally in 2019, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Mr. Delosh said he responded to an overdose earlier Thursday morning.
“I know people are overdosing on drugs, but a majority of the drugs are being laced with fentanyl,” he said. “That’s what’s causing it.”
As sheriff, he said he wants to listen to the public’s concerns and apply solutions. He said he would like to continue the trend of working with the District Attorney’s Office to support the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, which does most of the county’s drug enforcement.
Outgoing Sheriff O’Neill finished the state-mandated police reform initiative last year, coming away with a number of key decisions. Mr. Delosh said he would like to see follow-through on that reform plan, and is especially in support of the DARE drug education program that sheriff is bringing back.
“I want to move forward with the DARE program because that’s putting information out there about wise choices and educating kids about drugs and understanding the consequences,” Mr. Delosh said.
Mr. Delosh is running as a Republican, setting him up for a race against the other declared candidate in this race, retired deputy Peter R. Barnett.
Times staff writer Jonathon Wheeler contributed to this story.
