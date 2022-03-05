Congressman Chris L. Jacobs said he wants to see small businesses come back strong in upstate New York, and if reelected to Congress he said he would work to pass policies that would spur that along.
Rep. Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, serves New York’s 27th Congressional District, focused on Western New York and Buffalo. Now, he’s running for office in the newly drawn 24th District, which stretches from Niagara Falls in Erie County to the Thousand Islands in Jefferson County.
The 55-year-old Western New York native owns a real estate development company, which he started 20 years ago.
“It focuses principally on renovating and bringing back to life older buildings that have been underutilized and placing small businesses, startup businesses, in those spaces,” he said in an interview Monday.
Rep. Jacobs also has had a long tenure in politics, from the local to the national level. He worked for the late Western New York Congressman Jack F. Kemp when he was secretary of Housing and Urban Development for President George H.W. Bush in the 1990s.
He worked on policies meant to encourage homeownership for people living in public housing, and to encourage resident management of public housing developments. He worked for the housing secretary for about five years.
“I always knew I wanted to come back home to Western New York and apply some of the things I learned during my time with Mr. Kemp,” Rep. Jacobs said.
When he returned to the Buffalo area, Rep. Jacobs got involved in the BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund, a private organization that advocates for school choice. It provides low-income families with scholarships to allow their children to attend private and religious schools. Rep. Jacobs was there when the fund began in 1995 and remains on the board.
“I’ve always believed that all families should have access to high-quality and religious-based education if the parents want that, regardless of where they live or of their economic situation,” Rep. Jacobs said.
He said that involvement in education convinced him to run for the Buffalo Board of Education. At the time, the school district was spending about $23,000 per child annually, and he said the results just weren’t there.
“I did not think we were getting our money’s worth,” he said.
At the time, public school teachers in Buffalo had free cosmetic surgery included in their employment contract, a holdover from a 1970s-era agreement. Botox, liposuction, hair removal and various other small procedures were completely free to teachers, paid for by the school district’s health plan. Rep. Jacobs, then a school board member, was quoted in the Buffalo News accusing the teachers union of abusing the agreement.
“We were spending about $13 million a year on that, and I thought that was an exorbitant amount of money taken away from the classroom,” he said Monday.
According to the Buffalo News, that cosmetic surgery coverage ended in 2019, when it was estimated to cost the district an average $5 million annually.
From April 2006 to January 2007, Rep. Jacobs was New York’s secretary of state under Gov. George E. Pataki, around the same time he served on the Buffalo school board.
But Rep. Jacobs had more to say about his time as Erie County clerk, from 2012 to 2017. He took office directly after now Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul left the position to go to Congress.
“My defining activities as county clerk (were) in the pistol permit division, because soon after I was elected the SAFE Act was passed,” he said.
The Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement Act is New York’s gun control law that widened the definition of assault weapons, limited magazine sizes and included a now dormant requirement for gun sellers to run background checks on people purchasing ammunition.
“I became a very outspoken critic on (the SAFE Act),” Rep. Jacobs said. “I thought it was an unconstitutional law.”
He said there were provisions in the law — like the requirement that mental health care providers inform police if they believe their patient is likely to engage in harmful behavior involving a gun — that he believes were both ineffective and violations of citizens’ privacy.
Rep. Jacobs said he is advocating for legislation in Congress to invalidate the SAFE Act.
The congressman was most recently a state senator for the 60th District, representing areas in and around Buffalo. He resigned from that position in July 2020, after he won a special election to his current seat in Congress.
Rep. Jacobs said he considers himself a businessman first and a politician second.
“I think I bring a private-sector perspective, but understanding how government is different in terms of getting things done,” he said. “I intend to get things done for this region.”
He said his politics are staunchly conservative, and he will work to combat the influence of the far-left wing of the Democratic party, which he said has taken over the entire party.
Mr. Jacobs said he overall supports the agenda of former President Donald J. Trump, especially the southern border wall, his economic policies and his international relations.
“I believe he really built up our country, built the strongest economy we’ve seen in decades, secured our southern border, projected strength abroad,” the congressman said.
Rep. Jacobs said he believes prosperity needs to be brought back to the Lake Ontario shoreline district he hopes to represent, and pass legislation at the federal and local levels to stop the population losses the region has seen.
Rep. Jacobs said he’s long been familiar with lakeshore problems, representing a portion of the Lake Ontario shoreline in NY-27. Now that he will represent almost all the lakeshore land New York has, as well as a good portion of the St. Lawrence Seaway, Rep. Jacobs said he will continue to push for solutions to flooding issues, investment in shoreline resiliency and keeping the waterways clean and environmentally diverse.
“There are concerns about issues like planting windmills in the lake, which is something I’m not for,” he said.
Agriculture is also an issue with which Mr. Jacobs said he’s familiar. He’s a member of the House Agriculture Committee as well as the House Budget Committee. He said NY-27 represents a major agricultural base, and NY-24’s economy will only be stronger on agriculture.
“I fought hard when I got in as a freshman in a special election to get on the (Agriculture) Committee,” he said. “Thanks to (Congresswoman) Elise Stefanik for her advocacy on my side, that’s put me in a position where I can learn more about it and be in a position to effectively advocate.”
Rep. Jacobs said he is looking forward to working on next year’s Farm Bill, which sets the federal government’s annual investments into the national agricultural market. He said he is hopeful Republicans will have control of the House then, to ensure their priorities are met.
Rep. Jacobs said he is looking forward to learning more about Fort Drum. It’s not the first military post he’s represented, as his current district includes the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. Fort Drum will be the largest, however, and Rep. Jacobs will represent only the western area of the post, while Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, represents the majority of the post on the east.
“You have an advocate second to none in Elise Stefanik, and she will still have the majority of the base,” Rep. Jacobs said.
He said he has heard there is concern from locals in and around Fort Drum over the splitting of the base between two representatives. He said he personally thinks two representatives will be a good thing for the post.
“You now have two members advocating for Drum,” he said. “Not just one, but two, and I believe we will be in the majority next year to advocate for Fort Drum.”
The congressman said he will follow Rep. Stefanik’s leadership on Fort Drum-related issues, and is working with her in her capacity as leader of the House Republican Conference to figure out potential committees he could serve on to better advocate for Fort Drum.
“I’m honored, this is an incredible district, and I think we have more in common than we do different, as a district,” he said.
The congressman is not a resident of NY-24 as it has been adopted. His residence is 3.2 miles outside the borders, in a district expected to safely elect a Democrat in November.
“We knew that might happen,” he said. “The district I currently represent has all or part of eight counties, all those counties are in this district.”
Mr. Jacobs has been roundly endorsed by Western New York’s Republican and Conservative county committees. On Tuesday, his campaign announced two endorsements from the Oswego and Cayuga counties’ Republican committees, as well as the Cayuga County Conservative Party. Those are the eastern-most county committees to endorse Rep. Jacobs thus far in a race that is entirely Republican.
Rep. Jacobs is running for the Republican nomination against Buffalo-area lawyer Todd J. Aldinger, Geneva-area businessman Mario J. Fratto and Olean native Andrew McCarthy. The primary election is set for June 28.
