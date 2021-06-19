WATERTOWN — There are three Jefferson County legislators facing primary challenges for their seats this year, more challenges than anyone in county government today has seen at one time.
Early voting for the primary opened on June 12, but primary day is officially Tuesday. By the end of the day, three county legislators who have spent a combined 42 years on the board could potentially see themselves lose their party’s support as they run for re-election.
In Jefferson County’s third legislative district, Legislator Philip N. Reed, Sr. is facing a challenge from Gene-Paul Brennan, a LaFargeville corrections officer and volunteer firefighter.
In the county’s seventh legislative district, Legislator John D. Peck is being challenged by current Champion Town Board member Matthew T. Gump.
In the county’s 13th Legislative District, county Chairman Scott A. Gray is running against Timothy “T.J.” Babcock, operations manager for the LaFargeville HP Hood plant.
Three challengers at once is nearly unheard of, in a county where no legislator has faced a serious primary challenger in over a decade. The three incumbents facing a challenge are also some of the most powerful people on the board; besides Mr. Gray as chairman of the board, Mr. Peck is chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, and Mr. Reed is the long-standing chair of the General Services Committee.
Donald G.M. Coon III, chairman of the Jefferson County Republican Committee, said the three challengers weren’t part of an organized effort; each one made the decision to run on their own. He said, ultimately, local government has played an important role in fighting the coronavirus pandemic during the last year and a half, and more people are interested in local government as a result.
“Primaries are nothing new, we just haven’t had one in a while around here,” Mr. Coon said.
The three men challenging the incumbent legislators this year each have conservative politics, but each have different reasons for running. All said they believe it’s time for a change, after decades of representation by the incumbent legislators.
Mr. Brennan, running against Mr. Reed, has the support of Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, in his run for office this year. Mr. Walczyk’s chief of staff Michael J. Schenk and his scheduler and legislative liaison Meredith George both notarized Mr. Brennan’s petitions securing the signatures required to enter the primary race. Mr. Brennan was joined by Mr. Walczyk at a campaign event at the 1000 Islands Fitness Center on June 14 as well.
Mr. Walczyk did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
Mr. Brennan, in an interview in early April, said Mr. Walczyk’s support for his campaign has been critical, and said conversations with the assemblyman and his family convinced him to run for the county legislature seat.
Besides sign-waving events, Mr. Brennan has also been running meet-and-greet events with local voters and reaching out on social media to spread his message.
In the District Seven race, Mr. Gump is running his campaign with the assistance of Eagle Politics, a consulting firm founded last year by a group of Champion and Carthage area politicos. James Uhlinger, the driving force behind the firm, said in an interview that the group supports all manner of candidates, including one Democrat, with yard signs, door-knocking campaigns, social media management and even event hosting.
Mr. Uhlinger is a former intern for U.S. Reps. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Claudia L. Tenney, R-Utica, and said he gets a lot of his political know-how from the time he spent on those campaigns.
Mr. Uhlinger said he wanted to make local races more competitive, and had hoped to put together something similar to a debate for all the candidates running for county office in June, although it did not occur. He said he even called Mr. Babcock in Watertown to offer Eagle Politics’ services, but Mr. Babcock declined.
Mr. Gump, along with the team at Eagle Politics, started distributing campaign signs in the district early, and have continued to knock on doors around the region throughout the campaign season.
In Watertown, Mr. Babcock is running his own campaign against incumbent legislator and county chairman Scott A. Gray. Even after breaking a foot in late May, Mr. Babcock said he has been running a strong ground campaign, with the help of his wife and children.
“My wife has been driving me around, and my kids go up and knock on the door while I stay at the bottom of the steps and talk to them,” he said.
The incumbent legislators haven’t been silent during these challengers’ campaigns, however. All three received endorsements from state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, this year, and also received endorsements from Congresswoman Stefanik, a rare occurrence in a local race.
Mr. Gray said he’s been out in the community as often as possible, making calls and knocking on doors around the district. Yard signs in support of Mr. Gray now dot the southeast side of the city of Watertown, alongside signs for Mr. Babcock and Watertown City Council candidates. Mr. Gray said he continues to spread his philosophy of involved, attentive and responsive county government in every conversation he has with voters.
In Legislative District Three, Mr. Reed said he’s been meeting with community leaders, knocking on neighbors’ doors and continuing to push his message of stable, smart and fiscally-responsible infrastructure development across the county.
In the county’s seventh legislative district, Mr. Peck has been distributing yard signs and meeting with neighbors for months. The Carthage-area farmer, whose family has lived in the region since 1803, said he’s working as hard as ever to advocate for rural residents and agricultural issues wherever he can make his voice heard.
The results from Tuesday’s Republican primary election will be released that night. As there are no Democrats running for any of the contested seats this year, the primary will likely decide who goes on to fill the county seats in the Nov. 2 general election.
