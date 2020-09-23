CARTHAGE — On the first anniversary of the death of her son from a heroin overdose, Amber Yancey took to the streets to spread the message of overdose awareness and addiction recovery.
Mrs. Yancey of Lowville organized a 5K Run/Walk for Recovery from Carthage Park through the village and back.
About 50 people turned out Tuesday for the inaugural walk, which Ms. Yancey hopes to make an annual event.
“Terrific,” was the one word the organizer used to describe the event, which locally raised $850 through entry fees and the sales of memorial T-shirts and bracelets, which read “Team Keegan,” for her son, Keegan C. Willis. Adding to the total, Mrs. Yancey donated $300 each to Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, United Prevention Coalition of Lewis County and Anchor Recovery.
She noted she was pleased with the turnout, and said the event was also held virtually with people walking where they live. That event raised about $1,100 for national organizations for prevention and recovery.
“We more than met my goal,” she said.
More than raising funds, Mrs. Yancey wants the walk to raise awareness and put an end to the stigma which surrounds addiction and often prevents people from seeking help.
Her son had been in recovery when he overdosed. Mr. Willis, who had just learned he was to be a first-time father, died at age 25 in his Carthage home. Mrs. Yancey describes her son as talented, caring and giving. The 2013 Carthage Central High School graduate was a forklift operator at Slack Chemical.
“He was getting help, but there is so much stigma,” she said. “I want to bring to light that when people are on the road to recovery we need to walk with them. It’s a journey — they may stumble — they are always in recovery. It’s one step at a time and we need to be there to support and help people make better choices.”
Cassie Forbus, United Prevention Coalition of Lewis County (UP!) Coalition coordinator, was on hand at the walk with brochures from area drug prevention services.
“The services are here to help in recovery even in this time of COVID,” Mrs. Forbus said. “There are online meetings and outreach.”
The UP! coordinator said the organization recommends safer practices for those with substance abuse problems, including testing for fentanyl, telling people you are using and having naloxone — better known by its brand name Narcan — on hand in case of an overdose.
Mrs. Yancey said her son did not have a lethal dose of heroin, but the autopsy showed the presence of fentanyl.
Come rain or shine, Mrs. Yancey plans to hold the 5K Run/Walk for Recovery every year on Sept. 22. She hopes next year to have a larger event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.