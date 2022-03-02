WATERTOWN — A brief snowstorm in the north country wreaked havoc across Jefferson County on Tuesday night. Over the course of about 3½ hours, local fire districts responded to reports of at least six car crashes, including a one-vehicle rollover in the town of Watertown on County Route 68 near Freeman Creek Road.
Two people, including a woman who was nine months pregnant, became trapped in the truck when it rolled over shortly after 4:30 p.m.
“We were able to take the back window out of the vehicle to remove him, but honestly, with her having a baby-bump, she was not going to come out that way so we were able to access the vehicle with state police and get the door opened and help her out through the door,” Town of Watertown Fire Chief David Johnston said.
Two dogs were also in the vehicle at the time but were not injured.
One lane of traffic was shut down on County Route 68 while officials worked to clear the area.
The Town of Watertown Fire Department, Town of Watertown Ambulance and state police responded.
Chief Johnston said minor injuries at worst were reported. He said he thinks the woman was evaluated because she was nine months pregnant.
Inclement weather was a cause of the crash, he said.
Just over an hour later, the Town of Watertown Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 12F.
Chief Johnston said that multiple vehicles “slid off the road and bumped into each other,” while also adding that it “wasn’t anything serious.”
Evans Mills Fire Department also responded to two crashes within an hour of each other, with neither crash causing serious injuries, and both caused by the slippery road conditions.
Fire Capt. Kenneth C. Camidge said one of the crashes involved two vehicles on Route 11. One person was sent to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Route 11 was shut down to one lane.
Evans Mills Fire Department responded to the scene along with Evans Mills Ambulance and state police.
The other crash was reported near Elm Ridge in Evans Mills. One vehicle was involved and no injuries were reported.
Capt. Camidge could not confirm if the vehicle would need to be towed.
Chief Johnston urged caution while driving on the slippery roads.
“It’s the north country winters, and use caution,” he said. “Drive as fast as conditions dictate.”
