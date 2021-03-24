WASHINGTON — Brig. Gen. Milford “Beags” Beagle Jr., the incoming commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division, was welcomed by Sen. Charles E. Schumer during a meeting Tuesday in the Senate majority leader’s office inside the United States Capitol.
During the meeting, Sen. Schumer, D-N.Y., reiterated his strong support of the high caliber service members of Fort Drum and the critical role they play in our nation’s defense, as well as the positive impact the base has on the surrounding communities and the entire north country.
According to a prepared statement from the senator’s office, Sen. Schumer reminded Brig. Gen. Beagle of Fort Drum’s unique partnership with the north country — given that there are no schools or hospital on base, military families have integrated into the community and rely on local services.
Sen. Schumer relayed a standing offer of assistance to Brig. Gen. Beagle as he takes the reigns at Fort Drum. The general’s arrival at the north country military base is still being arranged, according to Fort Drum officials.
The majority leader has a long record of advocating for Fort Drum, including the maintenance and expansion of personnel, missions and assets, according to the press release. Many of the projects the senator championed continue to be underway at Fort Drum, and in the surrounding community, include the new unmanned aerial vehicle hangar, railhead modernization and most recently, the Watertown YMCA community center in a former call center on Arsenal Street.
With Brig. Gen. Beagle’s pending arrival, Maj. Gen. Brian J. Mennes, who has served as Fort Drum’s commanding general since 2019, will be reassigned to Washington state where he’ll serve as the deputy commanding general, I Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Brig. Gen. Beagle currently serves as the commanding general at the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson in Fort Jackson, S.C., a post he assumed on June 22, 2018. He relocated to South Carolina after serving as the deputy commanding general of support for the 10th Mountain Division.
