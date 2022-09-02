State troopers increasing patrols over the weekend

A New York State Police squad car is parked in Fishers Landing on May 29, 2021. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — State police will have increased patrols on the roads this weekend to combat drunken, impaired and reckless driving over the holiday weekend.

State police say Labor Day weekend generally brings heavier traffic resulting in an increase in crashes, injuries and fatalities.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.