WATERTOWN — State police will have increased patrols on the roads this weekend to combat drunken, impaired and reckless driving over the holiday weekend.
State police say Labor Day weekend generally brings heavier traffic resulting in an increase in crashes, injuries and fatalities.
Sobriety checkpoints will also be in effect by both New York State Police and local police departments. Troopers will use both marked vehicles and concealed identity traffic enforcement vehicles.
They say that CITE vehicles allow troopers to better see which motorists are violating the law as the vehicles blend in with normal traffic, but are unmistakable when the emergency lights are on.
The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, which helps partially fund the initiative, and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation are reminding motorists that the “Have a Plan” application is available on iOS and Android devices. The app allows for people to locate and call a taxi service as well as program a designated driver list. The app also shows information on DWI laws and a way to report a suspected impaired driver.
Last Labor Day, 196 people were arrested for DWI, 10,701 tickets were issued, and state police investigated 661 crashes and four crash deaths.
The enforcement began on Friday and will run through Monday.
