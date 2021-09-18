SACKETS HARBOR — Local entrepreneur Alex M. Morgia wants to help the village be all it can be. That’s why he’s running for mayor.
The 34-year-old said he’s already taken steps to improve Sackets Harbor and make the village more dynamic and vibrant, and he believes the mayor’s office will provide even more opportunity to help.
“I don’t want to just walk around saying I’ll fix problems once I get into office,” Mr. Morgia said. “I wanted to see what I could do ahead of time to make a difference.”
Each Saturday over the summer and early fall, pedestrians are likely to find Mr. Morgia at the Sackets Harbor Community Foodstand. It’s a volunteer-driven project he started this year in an attempt to make it easier for village residents to get access to fresh local produce. Farmers can drop off their wares, which are sold throughout the day by Mr. Morgia or another volunteer at no cost to the farmer. The farmers can then come back in the evening to collect the money.
“We don’t have enough traffic for someone to pay to sell their produce, so it’s always been a struggle to get a farmers market here,” he said. “There’s no grocery store here, so if you want anything fresh you have to travel.”
Mr. Morgia also launched Sackets Free Wi-Fi, a network of free wireless internet access points around the village’s downtown core on Main Street, with access points in various village businesses. He said this has allowed downtown businesses to share one large public network, where people can seamlessly move between stores without losing connection, and allows businesses to advertise on the login screen.
If he wins the Nov. 2 mayoral election, Mr. Morgia said he would work to bring the village government into a more active role in advertising for downtown businesses, by collaborating with the local Chamber of Commerce to market events and coordinate efforts.
He also suggested the village should consider a “common sense revision” of its noise ordinances around the downtown core.
Ultimately, he said, he would like to see more local jobs for village residents, and wants to avoid making the village a “bedroom community” for people who commute to work in Watertown or on Fort Drum.
He said supporting the local business climate, if successful, will bring more people, and in turn more businesses to the village, allowing for more improved economic activity and resident retention.
“My view is, communities don’t stay the same,” he said. “They either improve or decline. You can kind of try to stay the same, but that doesn’t last long.”
Any improvement, he said, should be done with an eye toward maintaining the village’s character. There’s a way to keep the village sustainable in the long run without turning it into an entirely different community, he said.
“This is one of the few places left where you can truly let your kids run without worrying, we don’t have a major highway right through town, we have a very safe and close community,” he said.
Since 2011, Mr. Morgia has owned a shipping and fulfillment business, MonthlyBoxer. Once based out of Syracuse, he moved the operation to Watertown in 2019 and now employs more than 30 people.
He said he’s focused on running a common-sense, compassionate business. He said he hires people who may otherwise have a hard time holding a job because of personal circumstances.
“We can employ people who have unreliable vehicles, court dates to go to, a second job, a kid to pick up from school,” he said. “We try to be as flexible as we can.”
He’s also focusing on building up business in Sackets Harbor now, with a storefront on Main Street that will soon be a liquor store, named The Bottle of Sackets Harbor. The space has served as Mr. Morgia’s campaign headquarters while he works to open the shop.
Mr. Morgia initially sought the support of the local Democratic Party in his run for mayor, challenging current village trustee and mayoral candidate Mark A. Pacilio for the nomination. Mr. Pacilio won the Sackets Harbor Democratic caucus in June, but Mr. Morgia filed to run under a third party line.
Mr. Morgia will appear under the Sackets First party line on the Nov. 2 ballot.
